Kenny Kunene dismissed allegations that he had any ties with controversial businessman, Vusimuzi Matlala

The Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) also maintained that he wasn't friends with Katiso Molefe

South Africans weighed in on Kunene's claims on social media, but many didn't believe anything he said

Kenny Kunene denies having any ties with controversial businessman, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Kenny Kunene is not friends with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala or Katiso “KT” Molefe.

That’s according to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President himself, who was asked about his ties with the men following an investigation into him.

An investigation was launched after Kunene was found at the home of Molefe when police arrived to arrest the controversial businessman and alleged underworld kingpin. Kunene, who maintained his innocence, has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the probe.

Kunene denies being friends with Cat Matlala as well

During an appearance on SABC’s Face the Nation on 23 September 2025, host Clement Manyathela asked the PA deputy leader about any potential links to another controversial businessman, Cat Matlala. Matlala is currently awaiting trial on numerous charges and has been linked to corruption within the criminal justice system as a result of the claims made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

As with his answer about Molefe Kunene, he stated that there was no relationship between him and the Matlala as well.

“I can tell you now that I don’t have Cat Matlala’s number. We have never called each other. So, there is no business between me and Cat Matlala,” he said.

Kunene also denied having any relationship with Hangwani Morgan Maumela, the man linked to dodgy tenders at the Tembisa Hospital, who is a relation of President Cyril Ramaphosa through a former marriage.

You can watch the interview below.

Kunene doubles down on Molefe claims

During an interview with Heidi Giokos on eNCA, also on 23 September 2025, Kunene maintained that he was only at Molefe’s home because he was accompanying a journalist.

He stated that he and KT were not friends, and if they were, he would not deny it because he didn’t treat his friends like that.

Kenny Kunene was in Katiso Molefe's home when the police arrived to arrest the controversial businessman. Image: @BraHlonisky

Source: Twitter

How did South Africans react to Kunene’s claims?

Social media users didn’t buy anything Kunene was saying, noting how often he said Cat and even called the host Cat at one stage.

@cebo369 stated:

“This thug knows Cat Matlala very well. He was even avoiding referring to him as "Cat" and accidentally called Clement Cat. Once a criminal, always a criminal🤣.”

@partake_11 said:

“Notice how he keeps calling him “Cat” Matlala instead of Vusimuzi Matlala, as anyone with no association to him would call him?”

@loud75 added:

“This one keeps on digging his grave with these interviews. The “Cat” that slipped out of his mouth. He is used to saying it like that.”

@jarryd_za exclaimed:

“Nobody believes that😂.”

@Lindelo_Lee suggested:

“He must not be reinstated this one. He will gain the power to erase all the evidence against his friends and Cat. He will be more dangerous than Cat.”

@muzi2104 said:

“South Africans, I beg you. Please don't put such characters into power.”

@scoundrel_king stated:

“We are not fools. Kenny Kunene is involved in some shady things. I can bet my last dollar on that.”

