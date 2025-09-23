The Patriotic Alliance’s deputy president, Kenny Kunene, caused a stir on social media when a video went viral

In the video, Kunene is seen standing with armed men who have apprehended an alleged criminal

South Africans rejected Kunene’s explanation and slammed him, with some accusing him of being a vigilante

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene’s alleged citizen’s arrest of a suspect in Johannesburg, Gauteng, drew criticism from members of the public.

X account Vehicle Trackers posted a video on its @VehicleTrackers8 X account. The video shows Kunene standing with members of a security company. A man is shown lying on the ground while Kunene and members of the security company surround him. Two of the employees strong-arm the suspect on the ground, and a third stands in front of him, armed.

What happens in the video?

One of the men searches the alleged suspect and orders him to stay on the ground. He is asked where his car was. Kunene strikes the suspect twice. Using foul language, he shouts at him and accuses him of trying to extort him. Shocked, the man denies it. But Kunene is not having it. He drags him up, and he and his accomplice drag him and force him into the car.

Kunene allegedly accuses the suspect

According to Vehicle Trackers, Kunene alleged that the suspect is a police reservist based at the Jabulani Police Station in Soweto, Johannesburg. He said that someone from prison sent the suspect to collect a ransom amount of R50,000 as part of an extortion ring.

Watch the X video here:

Recently, Kenny Kunene announced his return to politics. This was after the PA’s president, Gayton McKenzie, cleared Kunene of wrongdoing. Kunene was accused of having connections to murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe, who was arrested in his Sandton, Johannesburg home in August 2025.

Kunene was found at Molefe’s house during the arrest. He explained that he had accompanied a journalist from his publication to get an exclusive interview.

Kunene resigned as the Johannesburg MMC for Transport and as a councillor, and McKenzie suspended him, pending an investigation into his relationship with Molefe.

South Africans slam Kunene

Netizens commenting on X criticised Kunene.

Old Sport said:

“For all we know, this could be staged. The timing nje.”

Shiax25B said:

“Kenny Kunene is proving General Masemola right by pulling a stunt of a false attack. He must be arrested for assault and intimidation.”

Thabo asked:

“Isn’t extortion a Schedule 8 offense if the amount involved exceeds R20K? Thus, a citizen’s arrest cannot be effected?”

Dude 2.0 said:

“Stunt masters. Last time that other one was shouting “abahambe” at the Limpopo River while running around, but made no arrest.”

MDK Brothers said:

“Trying very hard to gain the public’s attention. That man must open a case of assault and harassment.”

Kunene named PA’s Joburg mayor candidate

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the PA named Kenny Kunene as its mayoral candidate. The announcement was met with mixed reactions.

McKenzie said that Kunene has done excellent work as a City of Johannesburg councillor.

“Yoh, that would be the beginning of the end for Johannesburg,” a netizen said.

