The Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has returned to the Johannesburg Council

He was sworn in as a PR councillor on 26 September, days after his party's president, Gayton McKenzie, threatened to leave the ANC coalition

South Africans were not impressed, and many questioned whether the PA would leave the coalitions as promised

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Kenny Kunene has returned to the Johannesburg council. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President was sworn in as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg on 26 September 2025 in Braamfontein. This was after the PA threatened to pull out of its coalitions with the African National Congress (ANC).

Council speaker Margaret Arnolds swore him in as an ordinary councillor in Bramfontein. He is expected to be reinstated as the MMC for Transport over the coming days. Kunene's swearing-in came after he resigned as the Transport MMC in July. This was after he was found at the house of murder-accused Katiso Molefe when he was arrested.

Why was Kunene at Molefe's house?

Kunene explained that he had accompanied a journalist from his publication to obtain an exclusive story. Despite his explanation, the PA suspended him and launched an investigation into his alleged connections with Molefe.

The party cleared Kunene, and he returned to politics in September. The PA announced him as the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesbug. The party then demanded that he be reinstated as the MMC for Transport.

The party president, Gayton McKenzie, gave the ANC an ultimatum and said that Kunene should be reinstated as the MMC of Transport in seven days. He said if this was not done, the party would withdraw from its coalitions with the ANC.

Kenny Kunene is a councillor again. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Afrians weigh in

Netizens discussed the swearing-in.

Thubelihle Mathela said:

"But they're resigning on Tuesday, mos."

Squirrel the Moron said:

"Wonderful. Give the safe keys for the drooks to keep."

Thokozani asked:

"Why did he resign in the first place? They were just trying to show off."

Rhe said:

"The crooks need each other. When there is a vote in Parliament without the support of PA, other crooks might be in danger, so they are forever joined to one another for survival and for protection."

Vanessa said:

"This government is always siding with criminals."

Sandiso Mboyi said:

"So the trap worked."

Gayton McKenzie announces intention to resign

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie said he would resign as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. He said that the decision was the last straw after the ANC allegedly disrespected the PA.

McKenzie said that the ANC had refused to reinstate Kenny Kunene as the MMC of Transport. He also accused it of refusing to appoint a PA member of their choice as MMC after Kunene resigned.

Source: Briefly News