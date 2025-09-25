The president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, has announced that the party would leave the Government of National Unity

McKenzie said that the party is withdrawing from its coalitions with the African National Congress and is beginning the process of withdrawing from the GNU

He said this is because of the water crisis and a fallout with ANC mayor Dada Morero over the reinstatement of Kenny Kunene as MMC

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Gayton McKenzie pulled the PA out of the GNU. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, has announced the party's intention to withdraw from the Government of National Unity. The announcement came a day after he said that the party would pull out of its coalitions with the African National Congress (ANC).

McKenzie spoke on the sidelines of the Heritage Day celebrations in Outshoorn in the Western Cape, where Deputy President Paul Mashatile was leading the festivities. According to eNCA, McKenzie stated that the party was tired of the empty promises allegedly being made by the GNU.

Is PA leaving the GNU?

McKenzie also slammed the Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero. McKenzie wanted Deputy President Kenny Kunene to be reinstated as the MMC for Transport. He also said that Dada Morero has something against the PA, and he sees it in how the people of Westbury are treated. Residents of Westbury have been without water for weeks and have embarked on service delivery protests in response to the water crisis.

McKenzie said that the party will go back to the ground to garner support for the electorate as it prepares for the upcoming local government elections. McKenzie also noted that Morero did not allow the Pa to present a replacement candidate for the MMC for the Transport portfolio. He compared the treatment to when President Cyril Ramaphosa axed Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Andrew Whitfield and allowed the Democratic Alliance to present a replacement.

Gayton McKenzie said the PA will withdraw from the GNU. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on X were not moved by his decision to leave the GNU.

P Max said:

"He can withdraw. Nobody cares."

Mfulo said:

"They're issuing an ultimatum to the GNU. Wait, didn't Kenny Kunene resign voluntarily to clear his name? At least, the PA should inform the public that there was a condition to that resignation, but going around scaring its partners with threats of withdrawal isn't good conduct."

44 said:

"Gayton is just failing to deliver, and he's using this as a scapegoat."

Oarabile Tshwagong said:

"Once Dada Morero gives them the Transport MMC, he will change his tune."

G said:

"Clever. The DA now runs the risk of being bundled with the failing ANC."

Kenny Kunene cleared of wrongdoing

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Patriotic Alliance cleared Kunene of wrongdoing. This was after an investigation was launched into his connections with murder-accused Katiso Molefe.

Kunene was found at Molefe's house on the day he was arrested. Although Kunene said he had no connection to Molefe, he resigned and subjected himself to party discipline proceedings.

Source: Briefly News