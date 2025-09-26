The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled a motion to rename the Kruger National Park as Skukuza

The Mpumalanga legislature discussed the motion to rename the internationally recognised park in Heritage Month

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the decision, with some questioning how it would be carried out

A motion to rename the Kruger National Park to Skukuza has sparked mixed reactions online. Image: Linda du Plessis

MPUMALANGA - The Mpumalanga legislature has adopted a resolution to rename the Kruger National Park, but the decision has sparked mixed reactions and questions online. The motion was brought forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who also want other landmarks in the province to be renamed.

While the motion has been adopted, discussions are still ongoing as to the next steps in order for it to be renamed. The new proposed name is Skukuza. Skukuza is the park's administrative headquarters and is also its largest and busiest rest camp.

Why does the EFF want the Kruger National Park renamed?

The motion, which was tabled by EFF Member of the Provincial Legislature, Rhulani Qhibi, was presented during a Heritage Month session.

The party said that the move aimed to replace all names associated with colonial and apartheid-era figures. The EFF wants them replaced with names honouring individuals who played a significant role in the country’s liberation and post-apartheid development.

With the Kruger National Park covering parts of Limpopo as well, questions have been raised about whether the Mpumalanga legislature can approve a name change. The South African National Parks (SANParks), which manage it, have been contacted for further clarity. Its response will be published when it is received.

The Kruger Station in the Skukuza section of the park. Image: Linda du Plessis

EFF wants the names of other landmarks in Mpumalanga changed

While the Kruger National Park’s renaming has made the biggest headlines, it’s not the only landmark that the EFF proposed should undergo a name change.

The party also identified the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport and a stadium in eMalahleni. The EFF wants the airport to be renamed the DD Mabuza International Airport, and the Witbank Stadium to the Veli Mahlangu Stadium.

How did South Africans react to the potential renaming?

Social media users were divided over the news, with some welcoming it, others saying there were more important things to worry about. Some users also questioned the legality of the decision, considering that the park covered two provinces.

Those who don’t agree with the decision:

@RealMTshabalala said:

“Kruger National Park is a brand. It will take a lot of money to rebrand it globally. It will affect the province’s tourism sector.”

@DasNevesLindie stated:

“If you want to waste time and money on this, then knock yourselves out. But I promise you that the vast majority of people in Mpumalanga, and South Africa for that matter, couldn't care less. They would much rather you spend all this money on something that will improve their lives.”

@NxumaloKevin said:

“If there's a budget for this, then it should be redirected to service delivery, rather than to this. A name change is not going to benefit our people.”

@Mzilankatha55 added:

“There is no need for these name changes. Take the money and fix potholes and robots.”

@Miss_Dee_Zee exclaimed:

“We have bigger problems as a country😔.”

Those who were all for it:

@mlotshwaateddy said:

“Those who oppose the name change just want to keep the legacy of Paul Kruger alive. Nothing new here. People will get used to the new name, no big deal. No need to keep those names in the new South Africa.”

@uNqubekoo added:

“Names hold significant value🤝. In the context of our Apartheid past, this is very necessary to celebrate those who fought for our freedom.”

@KwaUliwa stated:

“Long overdue. In fact, all our landmarks should have been renamed. The issue of costs is neither here nor there. A wrong has to be corrected, at all costs.”

@LyfeUrbanzulu agreed:

“It’s long overdue. Anything that is associated with an unfortunate Apartheid history must be transformed. We also have to free our minds from the shackles of Apartheid.”

Those who wondered how it would work:

@considerwthcare asked X’s AI tool, Grok:

“Does the Mpumalanga Legislature have the legal right to rename the Kruger National Park? Consider the fact that it involves the Limpopo province as well, and it is probably a national asset. Who is the “owner” or custodian of the Kruger National Park within the SA government?

@VhadauPhalama said:

“I don't mind the name change, but the name must be inclusive. Kruger is not only found in Mpumalanga. There's a big part in Limpopo and Mozambique too.”

@hlayi_b asked:

A large part of Kruger National Park is in Limpopo province. How did Mpumalanga come to that resolution?”

@LesibaLaBokgomo questioned:

“What is the view of the Limpopo legislature since the largest part of the park is in their province👀?”

