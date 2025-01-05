Mpumalanga residents received a warning about a dangerous animal that is on the loose in the area

SANParks alerted Malalane locals about a dangerous situation that took place on 3 January 2025

The area near Kruger National Park and the Crocodile River is potentially dangerous after workers spotted a predator out and about

People who live in Malalane, Mpumalanga, have been warned to be careful because of wild animals. Kruger National Park has had to issue a public announcement about possible danger in the area.

A Kruger National Park lion got out and is close to a Mpumalanga community in Malalane. Image: Fatima Moalausi / John Seaton Callahan

Source: Getty Images

Wildlife experts offered advice for people who may be near the national wildlife park and Crocodile River. They detailed exactly how one should react if one spots the missing wildlife.

Predator roams near Malalane

According to The Citizen, SANParks has warned the public in Mpumalanga to be careful after a lion was spotted between the Kruger National Park and Crocodile River. The warning was in case of an emergency after elephants damaged the fence at Kruger National Park, and the lion has access to residential areas. The lion is expected to cross back into Kruger National Park after the river's water level lowers.

What do you do if you come across a lion?

Since the lion is close to residential areas, it may be attracted to domestic animals. The Kruger National Parks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla advises joggers or cyclists not to run away if they encounter the lion, as it would trigger the predatory animal to chase.

If you see a lion in the area, call the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency hotline at 013 065 0859 or 013 065 0888 or the SAPS at 08600 10111.

