Lion Leaps Into Driver’s Window in Video, SA Horrified: “Very Smart, Hungry Lion”
- A video shows a lion turning on some tourists who never saw any danger coming while observing the wildlife
- The animal lovers were relaxed as they got a close look at the king of the jungle, blissfully unaware of the danger
- Online users were amazed when things took a turn for the worse as the lion tried its luck with getting a meal
A lion reminded a group of tourists that he was a wild animal. One video showed the moment of disaster while people marvelled at the beast.
People were floored after seeing how close a group of people got to getting hurt by a lion. Online users flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the near horror story.
Lion targets tourists
In a clip by @Mothematiks on X, a lion took a chance and swiped at a driver inside a large truck. While the group was observing the lion, it jumped and reached through the window on the driver's side. Watch the video below:
SA floored by agile lion
People were left in awe of the lion's prowess. Many thought the lion proved to be a skilled hunter with a dangerous move. Read the comments below:
@groomed4glory said:
"They did not calculate the odds but I'm happy no one was hurt."
@Miracle7Blue commented:
"The precision of that lion 🔥"
@KgobeMaripa was in awe:
"Cheated death by a millisecond 😳"
@Exodus11979 gushed:
"Very lucky the window did not break!"
@Tom47096338 added:
"This one almost learned a lesson."
@MahumaOb remarked:
"This is a very smart lion,and a very hungry Lion."
@MthwakaziNdebe1 speculated:
"They were busy saying 'he's so cute', kanti that cute beast sees a meal of the day."
