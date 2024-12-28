A video shows a lion turning on some tourists who never saw any danger coming while observing the wildlife

The animal lovers were relaxed as they got a close look at the king of the jungle, blissfully unaware of the danger

Online users were amazed when things took a turn for the worse as the lion tried its luck with getting a meal

A lion reminded a group of tourists that he was a wild animal. One video showed the moment of disaster while people marvelled at the beast.

A video of a lion's attempt at attacking a driver inside a car went viral. Image: @Mothematiks

Source: Twitter

People were floored after seeing how close a group of people got to getting hurt by a lion. Online users flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the near horror story.

Lion targets tourists

In a clip by @Mothematiks on X, a lion took a chance and swiped at a driver inside a large truck. While the group was observing the lion, it jumped and reached through the window on the driver's side. Watch the video below:

SA floored by agile lion

People were left in awe of the lion's prowess. Many thought the lion proved to be a skilled hunter with a dangerous move. Read the comments below:

@groomed4glory said:

"They did not calculate the odds but I'm happy no one was hurt."

@Miracle7Blue commented:

"The precision of that lion 🔥"

@KgobeMaripa was in awe:

"Cheated death by a millisecond 😳"

@Exodus11979 gushed:

"Very lucky the window did not break!"

@Tom47096338 added:

"This one almost learned a lesson."

@MahumaOb remarked:

"This is a very smart lion,and a very hungry Lion."

@MthwakaziNdebe1 speculated:

"They were busy saying 'he's so cute', kanti that cute beast sees a meal of the day."

4 other animal attacks

One woman celebrated her birthday with a safari trip, but a lion turned the day into a nightmarish situation.

South African Game Reserve visitors were in for a surprise when a lion went on the attack amid their nature tour.

A leopard took aim at an airforce member and another person at Hoedspruit in Limpopo with devastating consequences.

A Spanish tourist's safari trip ended badly after an elephant went on an earth-shattering attack while in the wild.

Source: Briefly News