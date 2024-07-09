Netizens have emphasised the dangers of interacting with wildlife in the country’s national parks and game reserves

They were reacting to the death of a Spanish tourist who was trampled by an elephant at the Pilanesberg National Park

The man reportedly got out of his vehicle to take pictures of the elephant and its herd when the incident occured

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Following the death of a tourist at a national park, social media users discuss the dangers of interacting with wildlife. Image: Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

Many social media users have reflected on the dangers of interacting with wildlife in the country’s national parks and game reserves.

Elephant attacks tourist in Pilanesburg

They were reacting to the death of a Spanish tourist at the Pilanesberg National Park in North West province. According to News24, an elephant reportedly attacked and trampled the 43-year-old man when he got out of his vehicle to take photos of a herd on 7 July 2024. He was travelling with his fiancée and two women when they spotted three elephants and three calves.

The police confirmed the incident and said the man's companions, all from Johannesburg, were unharmed.

Mzansi talks wildlife safety

While netizens sympathised with the man and his family, they also emphasised the importance of following park rules.

@nhlanhlaxulu4 pointed out:

“Elephants look like they are friendly, but trust me, they are not.”

@thabom001 said:

“They don't respect our nature.”

@NatesNautical added:

“These tourists honestly…thinking wildlife is like owning a cat or dog….”

@igorm365 stated:

“People must stop objectifying animals; they are not pets; these are wild animals in their close to natural habitat.”

@lolobee052 wondered:

“Elephants have ever-lasting memories; those trophy hunters know what they did before this fateful day.”

Woman’s terrifying birthday safari goes wrong as a lion attacks the car

Briefly News reported that a woman went on a safari for her birthday and witnessed something terrifying.

The TikTok footage caught the attention of many social media users and gathered over 4 million views.

Netizens were shocked by the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News