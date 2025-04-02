Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi believes he is being targeted after ruling in a case against Major General Feroz Khan

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner acquitted Khan of defeating the ends of justice and bringing the SAPS into disrepute

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating Mkhwanazi for preventing the arrest of a senior Correctional Services official

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi believes he's being targeted because he acquitted Feroz Khan of any wrongdoing. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi believes that a decision to investigate him stems from his ruling in a case against Counterintelligence head, Major General Feroz Khan.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner on claims that he prevented the arrest of a senior Correctional Services official who was accused of running a drug cartel at the Westville Maximum Prison.

Mkhwanazi has publicly claimed that the charges were an attempt to tarnish his name because of his efforts to root out corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mkhwanazi believe Khan’s case is the reason he’s been targeted

Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News (EWN), KZN’s top cop said he strongly believes that he is being targeted after he cleared Khan on charges related to a cocaine bust in 2021.

Khan, the head of Counterintelligence, was acquitted during a disciplinary hearing in March 2025 chaired by Mkhwanazi. He has since returned to his duties.

The Crime Intelligence spy boss was charged with defeating the ends of justice and bringing the SAPS into disrepute.

He was charged after he instructed that officers be arrested who he believed were not conducting a legitimate operation to seize a cocaine shipment.

During his interview with EWN, Mkhwanazi said that Khan deserved a medal because he saved the reputation of SAPS.

"I cleared him because evidence was presented there that couldn't justify that Khan had done anything wrong. Instead, he's the one who should be given a medal for what he did because he saved the organisation's image on the day," Mkhwanazi said.

Mkhwanazi claims someone wanted Khan gone

The KZN Commissioner claimed that someone within IPID wanted Khan gone, which is why he was charged.

"Somebody within IPID wanted Khan gone by all means, they wanted to get rid of him from the organisation. They were not successful because we did not just go into a disciplinary hearing with our eyes blindfolded; we tested evidence," he explained.

Mkhwanazi believes the decision to clear Khan has put a target on his back. His view has been shared by many, including the South African Policing Union, the Economic Freedom Fighters and Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron.

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused of abusing power

Briefly News reported that Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi was accused of abusing his power.

He was accused of preventing the arrest of a senior official suspected of running a drug cartel in a prison.

He explained that proper procedure was not followed in arresting the official, leading to him intervening.

