Police watchdog IPID has kickstarted its probe into claims KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi interfered with a senior prison official's arrest

Searing allegations accused Mkhwanazi of meddling with the arrest of a senior official linked with operating a drug cartel at Westville prison

While the IPID investigation was still in its infancy, the directorate said it would further engage on the matter once the probe was concluded

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is under investigation for allegedly interfering with a senior Westville prison official's drug-related arrest. Image: @_NMabaso

DURBAN — The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed the beginning of its investigation into the corruption allegations against KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Allegations have been abound suggesting Mkhwanazi allegedly interfered with the arrest of a senior Correctional Services official is underway.

Mkhwanazi corruption probe kicks off

Briefly News reported that the claims of abuse of power by KwaZulu-Natal's top sparked a scathing rebuke from the police after circulating in WhatsApp groups.

Mkhwanazi also vehemently defended against the apparent corruption slander — describing it as nothing other than a campaign to soil his name.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the incident, in which Mkhwanazi allegedly obstructed a senior Westville prison official's arrest after being linked with operating a drug cartel, happened in Richards Bay in 2023.

"IPID has requested Mkhwanazi to submit a sworn statement by 19 March. [However], it should be noted that IPID's Acting Investigations Head erroneously wrote a letter to Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi, stating that the Police Minister [Senzo Mchunu] requested the investigation into him.

"[Differently], the probe results from an anonymous public complaint. IPID's investigations remain independent and impartial in spite of receiving tip-offs and complaints from various sources," she added.

Suping said IPID would only engage on the matter once the investigation, which was still in its infancy, concluded.

