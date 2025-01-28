KwaZulu-Natal police have hit out at what it terms a character assassination against its Provincial Commissioner

The clapback trails allegations Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi interfered with the arrest of a senior prison official

Mkhwanazi attempted to drown out the noise by urging police to carry out their mandate and protect communities

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has shot down suggestions he is corrupt. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN — Recent allegations of abuse of power by KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, have sparked a scathing rebuke from the police.

Mkhwanazi also vehemently defended against the apparent corruption slander — describing it as nothing other than a campaign to soil his name.

KZN police, Mkhwanazi shoot down slander

Ultimately, responding to claims he obstructed the arrest of a senior Westville prison official linked with operating a drug cartel, KZN spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda shot down the assertions, reducing them to "cheap" gossip.

He said these were circulating on social media, including WhatsApp.

"We've noted with grave concern the malicious allegations [seeking to] character-assassinate. Police refute the vile messages. The accusations are unfounded; a baseless and cheap attempt to create instability.

"They seek to bring [the instability] in the police provincially and nationally," said Netshiunda, noting KZN police's successes in the battle against crime.

Notably, on 8 December 2024, Briefly News reported that over 120 alleged criminals had been killed in police shootouts in 12 months, from January, as rampant crime continued to escalate.

Watch a video of Mkhwanazi posted to X, in which he further hit out at the corruption claims and challenged his "faceless" detractors, legally in court or physically on the field.

"Relentlessly pursuing organised criminal groups, dismantling many of them, have made handlers uncomfortable. Now, some are trying to claw back through the public opinion court.

[However, the plot is poor and will not hold any water. Police will keep tightening their grip on criminals."

Netshiunda challenged anyone with incriminating evidence to open a case against Mkhwanazi "so that the Provincial Commissioner may have his day in court like any other citizen."

"Not for his name to be dragged into kangaroo courts [underscored by] public opinion. No matter the damaging allegations, police remain resolute in the fight against crime.

"The aim of whoever is behind the [plot] is to plant a seed of distrust with various levels of provincial police management, consequently weakening the teams on the ground."

KZN Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has hit back at assertions he is corrupt. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwanazi urged his police to carry out their mandate by combating, preventing, and investigating crime to ensure safety.

He said his detractors had now turned their attention to smearing individuals, having previously accused police of being trigger-happy.

"I remain focused on my job and encourage all police officers to do the same. Together, we have been entrusted with keeping KZN residents safe and protecting their property," said Mkhwanazi.

"Our training requires us to ignore empty, baseless threats and accusations. [Therefore], no amount of untruths will take our foot off the pedal."

Hitman's affidavit links senior officials to killing

In related news, Briefly News reported that an arrested hitman's damning affidavit, allegedly involved in the murder of a former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) member, has exposed two municipal officials for theirs.

Former ANCYL Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa was shot numerous times on Thursday, 13 July 2017, and died in hospital two months later.

