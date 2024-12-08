Over 120 alleged criminals have been killed in gun battles with KwaZulu-Natal police in the past 12 months

Information points to a pushback by police against violent criminals amid a stern crimefighting mandate

The approach has seen Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi earning wide praise

KZN has seen a bloody 12 months for criminals under Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's watch.

KWAZULU-NATAL — More than 120 alleged criminals have been shot and killed in gunfights with police in the past 12 months, bringing KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement's battle against crime to an apex.

It comes after the province's resolute commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, declared a combative stand against rampant crime.

The self-assured top cop, courtesy of his macho bravado, has earned the admiration of citizens for employing a no-nonsense crime approach.

Recently, it has scored him industry recognition after the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) awarded Mkhwanazi a coveted Risk Influencer of the Year award for contributing positively to protecting society while promoting the safety and interests of the country.

"We cannot fight criminals by negotiating with them," he said, speaking at a Provincial Government Social Crime Prevention Summit at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Friday, 2 August 2024.

Since then, he has remained unwavering in delivering law enforcement's mandate to prevent, combat and investigate crime as KZN police continue eliminating criminals.

Deadly shootouts with criminals in the province have resulted in at least 120 dead suspects so far this year.

In the latest bloody incident, officers shot and killed eight suspects, allegedly en route to a planned business robbery. Police had followed up on information about the group's plan to rob a foreign national at his spaza shop.

After operationalising the intelligence, a team tracked and pursued them at about 12am on Thursday, 5 December 2024, en route to eSikhawini.

In a video posted by the anticrime reporter Yusuf Ambramjee to X, Mkhwanazi, speaking from a podium at an event, furthered his strong declaration.

He urged officers to shoot with accuracy when challenged.

"[When] suspects challenge the law by attempting to shoot at the police, they should come second. Police officers must act with speed.

"That precision of taking out the gun and discharging that shot accurately [at] the criminal is what we expect. Don't miss it. Do not miss."

