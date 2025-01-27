Police released the name of a female constable who died in a car accident while on duty in the North West

Two officers were returning to the Mooinooi when their marked state vehicle reportedly experienced a tyre burst

One of the officers survived the accident along with four hijacking victims and were transported to the hospital

The name and age of the female North West Police Constable who died in a single-vehicle crash on the N4 outside Rustenburg have been released. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

MOOINOOI — A Mooinooi police constable, killed in a single-vehicle collision outside Rustenburg on Saturday, 25 January 2025, has been identified.

Four civilians and a second officer were injured when the state vehicle they were using overturned after a reported tyre burst.

Female cop identified after deadly crash

Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) responded and, on arrival, declared the female driver, on duty at the time, dead at the scene.

The officer has since been identified as Keagile Rampa, 32, who had been based at the Mooinooi police station.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the accident happened on the N4 route near Majakaneng village at about 2.30am.

Constable Keagile Rampa was killed when her police vehicle overturned on the N4. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Original

"Two members driving in a state Toyota Hilux vehicle were returning to Mooinooi after attending to [an alleged] hijacking complaint," she said.

"Four victims had been left abandoned next to the road in the Bapong area [about 4km from the accident scene]. Her crew, another constable, was admitted to a local hospital with minor injuries and [later] discharged."

Paramedics transported the hijacking victims to various local hospitals.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng, in a statement, expressed heartfelt condolences to the deceased officer's family.

Source: Briefly News