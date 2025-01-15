A policewoman was shot and killed in broad daylight in Randlespark, Klerksdorp, in Gauteng

Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng had been sitting in her car on the way to work when she was attacked

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng condemned the officer's brazen, callous killing

A female sergeant was killed in Jouberton on the way to work in the latest attack on a police officer. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

KLERKSDORP — Another police officer has been gunned down, this time in Klerksdorp, Gauteng, after Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng was accosted on her way to work on Tuesday, 14 January 2025.

The Jouberton Visible Policing officer died at the scene.

She was wearing her full uniform when the attack occurred in broad daylight on Taljaart Kruger Street, Randlespark.

Female officer shot and killed

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said unknown suspects allegedly accosted Motlhaoleng as she sat in her private car.

"[Crime scene investigators] found three empty cartridges and ammunition. Motlhaoleng appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds on the right jaw and hand," said Mokgwabone.

He said police received information about a black Volkswagen Polo with four occupants that was seen leaving the scene at a high speed.

"The motive of the incident is unknown, and no arrest has been made. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is investigating the matter," said Mokgwabone.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng conveyed condolences to the officer's loved ones. He condemned the killing, saying it was intolerable and callous.

"The loss of an officer impacts negatively on service delivery and the entire organisation," said Asaneng.

"I have ordered an investigation team to work around the clock to ensure the perpetrators are arrested. Members should constantly be alert whether on or off-duty."

