QWAQWA — The funeral service of one of the two police officers killed in Mangailung village, Namahadi, in QwaQwa while responding to a house robbery was held on Friday, 17 January 2025.

Constable Sipho Mohapi, 45, was gunned down when he and Constable Gedione Motloung, 39, also fatally wounded, responded to a house robbery at about 10pm in the remote locale, about 340km from Bloemfontein on Saturday, 4 January.

Slain QwaQwa police officer buried

A suspect emerged from inside the house, opened fire, and killed one of the officers before taking his service pistol.

Another assailant ambushed a backup police vehicle as it reversed while fleeing the scene, shooting and fatally wounding the officer behind the wheel.

Both officers were stationed at Namahadi Community Service Centre (CSC).

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane's spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, confirmed in response to a Briefly News inquiry that Mohapi was the driver of the police van and suffered a gunshot to the neck.

Free State Community Safety, Roads and Transport Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Jabu Mbalula graced Friday's funeral at Phuthaditjhaba Multipurpose Hall in Qwaqwa.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, acting National Commissioner Lt-Col Tebello Mosikili and Motswenyane also attended the service.

Speaking from the podium, Mbalula said the loss was tragic.

"Despite his age, Constable Mohapi chose to be a guardian of hope, dedicating himself to protecting South Africans.

"He was deeply committed to his career and the community's safety, even sacrificing his life in the line of duty. This is a dark period for the SAPS family and the Qwaqwa community," said Mbalula.

He said law enforcement would work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and the perpetrators are brought to book.

"My condolences to the [officers'] families, friends, colleagues and the entire community," he added.

A Lesotho national has since been arrested for the murders.

A joint multidisciplinary team comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the SAPS' Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Provincial Organised Crime, and Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) traced and arrested him in Phuthaditjhaba on Wednesday, 15 January.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said he was caught on horseback near the Monontsha Port of Entry, attempting to escape to Lesotho.

"He was found in possession of a cellphone stolen during the robbery and a firearm suspected to have been used during the murders," said Mogale.

He appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court the same day as Mohapi's funeral on 17 January, facing murder, attempted murder, and robbery charges.

A search is underway for two other suspects. Anyone with information should contact Detective Captain Michael Masekoa on 082 455 6063.

