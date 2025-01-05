Free State police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly killed two officers during a house robbery

One constable was shot inside the house, and another succumbed to a gunshot behind the wheel of their vehicle

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told Briefly News the suspects fled the scene on foot

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane slammed the killings and hailed the officers' contributions

Two police constables have been killed in a house robbery in QwaQwa. Image: @_ArriveAliv

Source: Twitter

MANGAUNG — Two police officers were shot and killed in Mangailung village, Namahadi, in QwaQwa in the Free State on Saturday, 4 January 2024.

The constables were responding to a house robbery at about 10pm in the remote locale, about 340km from Bloemfontein.

Constables killed in QwaQwa house robbery

According to a preliminary report, the officers, attached to the Namahadi Community Service Centre (CSC), entered the residence to begin a search.

Three crime prevention patrol officers remained outside in their vehicle. Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane's spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said the team gave chase after two suspects fled the house.

"Meanwhile, one suspect emerged from inside the house and opened fire at the CSC officers. One member was fatally shot, and the suspect took his service pistol," said Makhele.

"During the pursuit, one of the two suspects who had fled ambushed the backup vehicle's driver as the officer reversed. He [sustained] a gunshot to the neck, succumbing to his injuries."

However, the other two officers in the vehicle were unharmed.

The suspects, who wore balaclavas and had fled on foot, stole two cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police opened two murders and a house robbery case.

"The investigation is ongoing while the suspects remain at large. The names of the deceased members will be disclosed once their loved ones have been informed," added Makhele.

Makhele told Briefly News the constables, both men, were 39 and 45 years old.

"They come from rural areas, and their families have yet to be formally informed. The process requires patience," he told Briefly News.

Motswenyane expressed outrage at the brutal killings.

"On behalf of SAPS [South African Police Service], we extend our heartfelt condolences to the constables' families, colleagues, and loved ones. We will never forget their sacrifice in service to the community," she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact the Crime Stop hotline at 086 001 0111.

