SA allegedly to be removed from UK red list according to British media

South Africa might be removed from the UK's Covid 19 red list according to British media agencies

Boris Johnson is planning on taking South Africa and other countries off the red list ahead of the UK's half-term break

South Africa is losing R26 million a day while it remains on the UK's red list

Johannesburg - The United Kingdom has a strict list of countries that are deemed as Covid 19 hotspots and travellers from those countries have to be UK citizens or residents in order to return to the UK.

Upon return, travellers have to quarantine at a designated hotel for 10 days at their own cost.

UK media agencies are reporting that South Africa is set to be removed from the red list soon. Photo credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and according to reports from UK news agencies, the dreaded red list is soon to be abolished.

Recent changes to the UK's Covid 19 programme removed countries from the amber list, however, South Africa remained on the red list.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Boris Johnson is set to remove countries from the red list in time for the UK's half-term break at the end of October.

South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are expected to be exempt from the harsh quarantine rules according to News24.

The UK is South Africa's largest source of tourism and the beleaguered industry desperately needs the business. An estimated R26 million is lost every day South Africa remains on the red list.

