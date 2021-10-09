Angie Motshekga says 2021 matric results to be released early next year

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga revealed that the 2021 matric exam results would be released early in 2022

The provisional date for the release of results is set for 20 January and marking is expected to be completed by late December

The exams were brought forward after concerns that the local elections could cause significant disruptions

PRETORIA - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga told the media that the 2021 matric results would be released in January 2022.

The provisional date for the release of the results is 20 January 2022. Director of Public Examinations and Assessment at the Department, Priscilla Ogunbanjo said that the number of learners both full time and part-time had increased.

Angie Motshekga revealed that the 2021 exam results are expected to be released early next year. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Learners who test positive for Covid 19 will write their exams in isolation rooms at their exam locations or at selected centres.

News24 reported that the exams are set to begin in late October and are planned to continue until early December.

The final exam paper will be written on 7 December and marking is expected to be complete by 22 December, just before Christmas according to the SABC.

