If You Want to Attend This Year's Ballito Rage Event, You Have to Be Vaccinated

G&G Productions says only matriculants who have been vaccinated against Covid 19 will be allowed to attend this year's Rage event

The organisers are trying to avoid another super spreader event such as the one that was seen last year where around 1 000 people tested positive for Covid 19 afterwards

In addition to showing proof of vaccination, matriculants will also have to undergo rapid antigen testing on three different days during the festival

DURBAN - Following last year's Rage event that turned into a super spreader of the coronavirus, organisers of this year's Ballito Rage festival say matriculants have to get vaccinated to attend the event.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by G&G Productions, who are preparing to run the five-day festival to take place from 30 November to 5 December.

According to IOL, attendees of the event will have to present proof that they have been vaccinated in the form of a vaccine certificate and make sure that people will not present fake vaccine cards or certificates, the organisers say they will verify with the Department of Health's EVD system.

As an extra precaution, attendees of the event will also be required to take the rapid antigen test on the first, third and last day of the event. Employees at the event will also have to undergo the same protocol as attendees, according to TimesLIVE.

Organisers of the event believe that these precautions will help combat the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of everyone in attendance. They also hope that they will be able to meet the requirements of the regulations that will be in place at the time.

Last year, approximately 1 000 people tested positive for Covid 19 after attending Rage. G&G Productions CEO Greg Walsh hopes the event's requirements will encourage matriculants to get vaccinated against Covid 19.

