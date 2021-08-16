Amazon Will Now Offer Home Based Work Opportunities to South Africans

South African citizens impacted by the effects of Covid-19 on the economy can now apply to work at Amazon from home as a virtual technical support associate

The expansion by Amazon into virtual technical support associates has been stated by Amazon as a way for them to offer timely, accurate and professional customer service.

Citizens looking to apply to Amazon as a virtual technical support associate will need to possess at least a Matric with an additional three months of work experience in any sector

South Africans can now apply for Amazon positions as they offer home-based positions relating to virtual technical support in South Africa.

Amazon emphasises that technical support associates make up a crucial aspect of Amazon’s mission to provide timely, accurate and professional customer service.

To qualify for the position, South African applicants need to possess at least an NQF Level 4 qualification as well as three months of work experience in any environment.

Amazon is now offering home-based work to South Africans who apply successfully for the positions. Image: Nathan Stirk

Source: Getty Images

Successful applicants are expected to work from a home-based location that allows them the ability to work during all designated scheduled hours while factoring in the working of shifts that could either take the form of four days, 10 hours per shift or five days, eight hours per shift.

Following reports by MyBroadband, the most common queries that would need to be addressed by technical support associates will consist of account and billing queries and tracking their retail orders.

According to BusinessTech, Amazon is set to provide an additional 40 000 jobs for South Africans with the development of their new headquarters in Cape Town.

Amazon's African HQ in Cape Town will offer thousands of jobs to locals

Previously, Briefly News reported that the City of Cape Town confirmed in April 2021 that it had permitted the multi-billion-rand River Club mixed-use development project, which will act as the new base for Amazon in Africa.

The project aims to bring in a 150 000 square metre mixed-use space, separated into commercial and housing uses covering two areas. The developer has assigned 31 900 square metres for the development of the residential sector.

Approximately 5 239 jobs are expected to be created in the construction phase alone. Following reports by BusinessTech, the Western Cape’s trade and investment company Wesgro confirmed that it also has 22 new projects on course; with Cape Town and the Western Cape regarded as attractive investment destinations, especially in the Information Communication Technology (ICT), manufacturing, real estate, green economy, energy and tourism sectors.

Source: Briefly.co.za