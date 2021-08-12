Amazon's African HQ in Cape Town Will Offer Thousands of Jobs to Locals

The previously authorised multi-billion rand River Club mixed-use development project in Cape Town is set to host the new Amazon HQ in Africa

A total of 150 000 square metres dedicated to the development project is set to be divided into commercial and housing Sections with the housing section being assigned over 39 000 square meters

It is estimated that over 5 000 jobs will be created by the development project from the construction phase alone stemming into a further 19 000 new opportunities for employment

The City of Cape Town confirmed in April 2021 that it had permitted the multi-billion-rand River Club mixed-use development project, which will act as the new base for Amazon in Africa.

The project aims to bring in a 150 000 square metre mixed-use space, separated into commercial and housing uses covering two areas. The developer has assigned 31 900 square metres for the development of the residential sector.

Approximately 5 239 jobs are expected to be created in the construction phase alone. The development project will continue to create close to 19 000 jobs both induced and indirectly.

The new Amazon HQ in Africa will boast job opportunities in various areas. Image: Nathan Stirk

Source: Getty Images

Following reports by BusinessTech the Western Cape’s trade and investment company Wesgro confirmed that it also has 22 new projects on course; with Cape Town and the Western Cape regarded as attractive investment destinations, especially in the Information Communication Technology (ICT), manufacturing, real estate, green economy, energy, and tourism sectors.

According to BizNews, the development project will also include restaurants, conferencing, school and events space.

The City of Cape Town approves R4 billion Amazon development

Previously, Briefly News reported that a R4 billion 150 000m2 development in Observatory, Cape Town has been given the green light by the City. The construction of the mixed-use development will be predominantly utilised by the US conglomerate Amazon.t.

The report continued by saying that the developer needs to give in-depth plans on different aspects of development. Construction of the development is expected in the next three to five years. The City of Cape Town stated that the construction of phase one will provide around 5 200 jobs.

