Nearly 185 000 people have signed a petition to keep billionaire Jeff Bezos from re-entering the Earth's atmosphere, this despite his only 10 minute trip to space on Tuesday

According to petition founders, Bezos had been described as "an evil overlord hellbent on global domination"

Many have argued that being let back down onto Earth is a privilege which, unfortunately, most billionaires do not deserve

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nearly 185 000 people want billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to stay in space after he launched himself into orbit on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people do not want Jeff Bezos let back on Earth. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Change.org petition titled 'Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth' quickly amassed a large following as people made clear their dislike for the Blue Origin founder.

“Billionaires should not exist… on earth or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there,” snipped the petition.

According to Bussines Insider, the cheeky plea to keep Bezos in space follows another similar petition, called 'Petition to Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry to Earth', which gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures in a matter of a few days.

Jose Ortiz, who set up the petition, said in the description that Bezos is "an evil overlord hellbent on global domination".

"The fate of humanity is in your hands," Ortiz also wrote

Some signatories also gave their reasons for signing the petition, which included comments such as:

"Being let back into Earth is a privilege - not a right," and "Earth don't want people like Jeff, Bill, Elon and other such billionaires," The New York Post reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Best day ever": Jeff Bezos returns from the stars in his ship the 'New Shephard'

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that billionaire founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has made history as the second billionaire to launch himself into space. The unique shaped pilotless rocket ship, New Shephard, blasted off from a private launch site near Van Horn, Texas.

When Bezos landed his first words were "best day ever" and that his expectations were exceeded by the experience.

Bezos was accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, an 18-year-old student, Oliver Daemen, and an 82-year-old Wally Funk, a pioneer of the space race according to BBC.

In a post-flight interview, Bezos thanked all Amazon employees and customers from the bottom of his heart because they paid for his historic flight.

The New Shephard has the largest windows of any spaceship and there are no pilots on board to date and took the passengers to the edge of space. The spaceship is completely autonomous.

The trip lasted 10 minutes, 10 seconds and the four passengers parachuted back down to mother earth after the short trip.

The ship was built by Bezos' company Blue Origin. The flight was historic in that it features the youngest and oldest people to ever travel to space, Wally at 82 and Oliver at 18 according to The Guardian.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za