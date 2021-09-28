EFF leader Julius Malema is of the opinion that South Africa should put travel restrictions on the United Kingdom

Malema was answering questions from journalists who asked him what his thoughts were about the UK's red list when he gave the simple solution

South Africans took to social media and stated that Malema has no understanding of why South Africans are fighting to get off the UK's red list

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighter's Commander in Chief Julius Malema says instead of the South African government striving to get of the United Kingdom's red list, the South African government should rather impose travel restrictions on the UK.

While addressing reporters on Monday, Malema stated that the UK was allowed to put whichever country it wished on its red list.

EFF leader Julius Malema has suggested that South Africa should also put the United Kingdom on the red list. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema went on to say South Africa should refuse to be treated like colonial subjects and treat the UK as an equal. He went on to say that the country should be able to impose the same restrictions as the UK because the countries are equals now, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

He went on to say that the UK should be on a red list because the country because of the country's history of colonialism.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"The ANC government must also put the UK on the red list because it has been red from colonial times," said Malema.

The UK continues to put travel restrictions on South Africa because it believes that the Covid 19 Beta variant, however, the Delta variant which is also plaguing the UK right now is the most dominant variant in South Africa which shows that the UK's data is outdated, according to a report by The South African.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Julius's remarks:

@Ruraltarain said:

"Julius is high, but again think's international relations is jump talks! We can't afford to loss Good tourism & money in the name of emotions !"

@DerrickSeraga said:

"A simple solution. Am sure the person who asked that question did not expect that answer."

@vuyiswamb said:

"I'm very objective on what anyone says. I agree with Malema. If they put us on Red list we do the same, if they require Visa we do the same. Same applies to China , you can't open a business in china, if you are not a citizen , why should Chinese open businesses here."

@Cheetahplains said:

"He's wrong lol. It is not about us going there. It is about them coming here and supporting tourism sector to save jobs and businesses. They won't come if they have to quarantine when they go back home."

Mzansi has a plan to get off the UK’s red list but citizens remain frustrated: “Put them on the red list”

Briefly News previously reported that it has been reported that seven SA officials are planning to meet with scientists in the United Kingdom on Monday, 27 September. They will speak about the fact that Mzansi is still on the UK's Covid-19 travel red list.

The SA team includes representatives from MAC, scientists and health department officials. The members will host a virtual meeting to put through concerns that have been raised regarding the Covid-19 beta variant that is still making its way around Mzansi.

The UK's High Commission arranged the meeting where several worries about the variant and its potential to fight the Covid jab will be discussed. Experts from South Africa stated that the worries put forward are not scientific.

Source: Briefly.co.za