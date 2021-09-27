A few South African officials will be part of a meeting with scientists from the UK regarding the red list travel ban put on the country

Members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, scientists and members of the Department of Health will be part of the planned virtual meeting

South Africans are frustrated that Mzansi remains on the UK's red list and many have demanded that the country puts the United Kingdom on our travel ban list

It has been reported that seven SA officials are planning to meet with scientists in the United Kingdom on Monday, 27 September. They will speak about the fact that Mzansi is still on the UK's Covid-19 travel red list.

The SA team includes representatives from MAC, scientists and health department officials. The members will host a virtual meeting to put through concerns that have been raised regarding the Covid-19 beta variant that is still making its way around Mzansi.

The UK's High Commission arranged the meeting where several worries about the variant and its potential to fight the Covid jab will be discussed. Experts from South Africa stated that the worries put forward are not scientific.

According to BusinessTech, the UK's travel rules stipulate that those who were in a country or area on their red list in the past ten days may only be granted entry if they are Irish or British nationals or if they have UK residence rights.

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that the UK has refused various people from a number of continents entry due to them not recognising the vaccines that have been given out in certain parts of the globe.

The South African Government has expressed its confusion as to why the country remains on the UK's red list. Dirco shared a post on Twitter:

Below are some of the responses left by South Africans to Dirco's tweet:

@mpozi1 said:

"I’m puzzled that you are puzzled. You have allowed them without a visa while we pay no less than R9 000 visa for going there… So you can swallow this one too."

@braams shared:

"The people of SA are puzzled that our own government keeps us under lockdown. Maybe the UK government looked at this fact and based their red list decision on your lockdown decision. Introspection time for government?"

@mogaumabapa said:

"Stop being puzzled and shocked. Act and protect your citizens."

UK's red list travel restrictions actively costing South Africa millions daily

Previously, Briefly News reported that the United Kingdom's red list system is actively costing South Africa upwards of R26 million daily, bringing the total accumulated losses for South Africa to over R2.4 billion since the implementation of the system by the UK in May 2020.

As it stands, the red list contains 60 countries, including South Africa. Individuals from these red list countries are barred from entering the UK, except if they happen to be British or Irish nationals or are residents of the UK.

These exceptions, however, still require a compulsory quarantine for a period of 10 days in a state-managed hotel.

Source: Briefly.co.za