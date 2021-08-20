UK'S Red List travel restrictions actively cost South Africa millions daily

The introduction of the United Kingdom's Red List system and the addition of South Africa to the list has resulted in a growing loss of R2.4 billion for the country's economy

South Africa is accompanied by an additional 59 countries on the Red List of banned travellers from these countries from entering into the UK unless specific conditions are met and a compulsory quarantine of 10 days is completed

The ceasing of international travel between April and December 2020 caused a decline of UK arrivals by 97% with less than 8 000 UK travellers making their way into South Africa during the first half of 2021

The United Kingdom's Red List system is actively costing South Africa upwards of R26 million daily; bringing the total accumulated losses for South Africa to over R2.4 billion since the implementation of the system by the UK in May 2020.

As it stands, the Red List contains 60 countries, including South Africa. Individuals from these Red List countries are barred from entering the UK, except if they happen to be British or Irish nationals or are residents of the UK.

These exceptions however still require a compulsory quarantine for a period of 10 days in a state-managed hotel.

The United Kingdom's travel restrictions (or the Red List) is costing South Africa millions daily. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The UK has typically been considered South Africa's biggest source market for tourists as upwards of 430 000 UK travellers entered South Africa in 2019. The shutdown on international travel between April and December 2020 as a result of Covid-19 saw UK arrivals decline by 97%.

Additionally, less than 8 000 UK travellers entered South Africa during the initial five months of 2021.

A report by BusinessInsider revealed that R9.4 billion was injected by UK travellers into the South African economy in 2019. In spite of the red list only being implemented May, restrictions in travel between South Africa and the UK have been restricted since December with the discovery of the Beta variant.

According to BusinessTech, international visitor spending saw a decline of 66% with over R134 billion in 2019 down to R46 billion in 2020.

UK citizens start petition to get SA off Covid19 'Red List': #TravelBan

Previously, Briefly News reported that UK citizens are hoping to petition their government following widespread frustrations with the travel ban imposed on South Africa. Mzansi is currently on the UK's 'Red List', making travel for UK visitors and South Africans hoping to visit the European nation very difficult.

The UK introduced tighter travel restrictions to reduce the introduction and transmission of new variants of Covid-19 currently prevalent in what the nation is calling Red List countries.

Other countries included on the list are Pakistan, Turkey and Brazil.

Source: Briefly.co.za