UK citizens are fighting the #travelban imposed on South Africa, calling for the African country to be removed from the UK's 'Red List'

According to petitioners, the travel restrictions are unfair and have created disastrous socio-economic problems for both countries

So far, the petition has already gathered more than 15 000 signatures

UK citizens are hoping to petition their government following widespread frustrations with the travel ban imposed on South Africa. Mzansi is currently on the UK's 'Red List', making travel for UK visitors and South Africans hoping to visit the European nation very difficult.

The UK introduced tighter travel restrictions to reduce the introduction and transmission of new variants of Covid-19 currently prevalent in what the nation is calling Red List countries.

Other countries included on the list include Pakistan, Turkey and Brazil.

However, signees of one petition argue that the restrictions may not be based on sound research. Created on 10 August by UK citizen Ben Cope, petitioners say travel restrictions to southern Africa are unfair and are inflicting real social, environmental and economic hardship on families, businesses and ecosystems, Good Things Guy reports.

At the moment travel between the UK and South Africa is limited to UK citizens, Irish nationals and residents of the UK. Even so, travellers are expected to undergo strict Covid-9 protocols and at great expense to their own pockets.

If you have travelled to a restricted country in the last 10 days, regardless of vaccination status, British nationals must:

Take a Covid-19 test before departure and present your negative results

Complete a passenger locator form

Self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel, booked and paid for at the passenger's expense

The travel restrictions affect citizens of both countries as South Africans are unable to get VISAs at the moment and many UK nationals cannot afford the costs associated with the extra time needed to quarantine.

Only British citizens or UK residents have the right to sign the petition and unsurprisingly, much support has come from areas popular with South African expats, Business Insider reports.

15 177 people have already added their signatures.

