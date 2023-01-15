Get to know Emily Threlkeld, Harold Ford Jr's first wife

Running for office entails scrutinizing your spouse's personal life even after your term ends. This has been the case for Emily Threlkeld, who is the much-discussed first wife of Harold Ford Jr, a former U.S. Congressman.

Who is Harold Ford Junior's wife? Emily Threlkeld is a successful publicist in the fashion industry and entrepreneur. She has always maintained a low profile and avoided the limelight, and has not shared much about her private life.

Emily Threlkeld's profile and bio summary

Full name Emily Threlkeld Ford Gender Female Date of birth 2nd of January 1981 Place of birth Naples, Florida, the United States Age 42 years (As of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Black Mother Deborah Beard Father Tom Threlkeld Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Harold Ford Jr. Children Georgia Walker and Harold Eugene Occupation Entrepreneur

How old is Emily Threlkeld?

Emily Threlkeld (aged 42 years as of 2023) was born on the 2nd of January 1981. Her star sign is Capricorn.

Emily Threlkeld's ethnicity

She was born to Tom Threlkeld and Deborah Beard, who are of Caucasian ethnicity. Emily Threlkeld's nationality is American, as she was born in Naples, Florida, the United States of America.

After completing high school, she joined the University of Miami. Emily Threlkeld's parents, however, are no longer together. After the divorce, her mother married Anson Beard, the former chairman of Morgan Stanley and a well-known Wall Street investor.

Anson already had two other children from his previous marriage, who are now Emily's step-siblings. Among them is Peter, who is also in the fashion industry as a photographer.

What is Emily Threlkeld's profession?

She started working as a publicist in the fashion industry in her early 20s. She later got a job working for renowned fashion designer Nina Ricci. There, she was in charge of dressing up well-known celebrities. Emily went on to help Mario Grauso and Carolina Herrera after this task. She has worked in the fashion industry for most of her career.

In recent years, Harold Ford Jr's wife has worked in public relations at the design giant Puig. Currently, she is the director of research working for her husband.

Who is Emily Threlkeld's husband?

Emily is married to Harold Ford Junior. Harold is a former member of the US Congress, managing director of a financial company, commentator, and author. He represented Tennessee's 9th congressional district, which is centered on Memphis, in the US House of Representatives as a member of the Democratic Party from 1997 to 2007.

Coming from a long line of politicians, his father is a former Congressman Harold Ford Sr., who held that position for 22 years. Ford unsuccessfully sought the vacant U.S. Senate seat left by Bill Frist in 2006. He also served as the last chairman of the Democratic Leadership Council.

Ford served as a managing director for Morgan Stanley from 2011 to 2017. Additionally, he frequently appeared on political-themed shows on NBC's Meet the Press, MSNBC, CNN, and CNBC.

Harold Ford and Emily Threlkeld's wedding took place on the 26th of April, 2008. The pair had met at a wedding in New Orleans. They have two children, the first being Georgia Walker, born on December 2013. Their second child is a boy named Harold Eugene, born in May 2015.

What is Emily Threlkeld's net worth?

Emily has had a successful career as an entrepreneur and publicist. She, however, is yet to reveal her net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband, who has been in politics for years, is worth $3 million.

Emily Threlkeld has maintained a low profile away from the spotlight. She is rarely seen with her husband in public places. However, she was involved in her husband's senate campaign.

