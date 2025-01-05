A dangerous Zimbabwean criminal was re-arrested in Limpopo after earlier escaping from lawful custody

Lovemore Musoyi, who was wanted for a laundry list of crimes, went on the run after overpowering officers

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed his recapture and applauded law enforcement

A most wanted Zimbabwean fugitive, Lovemore Musoyi, was re-arrested in Limpopo after escaping from lawful custody.

POLOKWANE — A dangerous Zimbwean fugitive who had been on the run after escaping from police custody is back behind bars in Limpopo.

Lovemore Musoyi was wanted for nearly a dozen serious crimes in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi in the Sekhukhune District.

Dangerous Zimbabwean criminal nabbed

His crimes include murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, stock theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, armed robbery and house and business break-ins, as well as escaping from lawful custody.

Law enforcement recaptured the 32-year-old on Friday, 3 January 2025, following a collaboration between Sekhukhune police, an Operation Vala Umgodi task force, and private security.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the team worked around the clock to ensure his arrest.

"Musoyi, one of the most evasive fugitives, escaped after attacking and disarming two police officers in Motetema," said Ledwaba.

"His luck ran out when police, working with private security, operationalised information [that led them to] a mountain hideout at Rakgoadi policing area on Friday afternoon."

He said police confiscated an unlicensed firearm.

Musoyi will appear in various magistrate's courts in Sekhukhune to face his charges while police investigations continue.

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe applauded the different role players for their diligence.

She said their efforts would ensure the suspect accounts for his crimes.

In the North West, police re-arrested two of the three Swartruggens jail escape suspects after launching a manhunt on Sunday, 8 December 2024.

Initially, four detainees had forced their way through the roof of a cell, but police traced and re-arrested one of the men the same day as he tried to hike.

He subsequently appeared in the Swartruggens Magistrate's Court, facing an escape from lawful custody charge.

Police recaptured Mpho Vincent Madito, facing four rapes, on 10 December, and Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, in custody for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), the next day, on 11 December.

They appeared in court on 12 and 13 December, respectively.

Alleged serial killer's bail blunder

In related news, Briefly News reported that a dramatic search ensued for a multiple-murder accused who slipped under the nose of law enforcement when the Durban Magistrate's Court granted him bail.

The fiasco on 18 December ended when Vukani Khumalo was apprehended, having earlier appeared under the guise of another case.

The brief taste of freedom for the man accused of at least eight murders came after he swopped places with another accused, Khulekani.

The men share the same surname but are not related. The latter was due in court for motor vehicle theft.

