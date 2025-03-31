Jacob Zuma has had his latest attempt to privately prosecute Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan rejected

The former president has now failed eight times in his quest to secure a successful prosecution

South Africans questioned how Zuma could afford legal fees as his appeal was rejected with costs

Jacob Zuma has lost his eighth bid to privately prosecute Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Jacob Zuma’s attempts to privately prosecute state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan have failed once again.

The former president has been trying in vain to prosecute the pair since 2022 and has now had his latest attempt rejected by the Constitutional Court.

The ConCourt rejected his latest appeal application with costs, making it the eighth case the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader has lost when it comes to attempting to prosecute Downer and Maughan.

ConCourt rules against Zuma with costs

During the latest hearing on 31 March 2025 at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, the court unanimously rejected his application.

“The court has concluded that the application for leave to appeal does not engage its jurisdiction,” the court ruled in a two-page order.

Zuma wanted the court to order the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear and decide his case that it previously dismissed.

Zuma’s arms deal trial set for April 2025

In March 2024 it was announced that Zuma’s arms deal trial would be set down to be head from April to September 2025.

The trial date has been set and reserved 20 years after he was charged. The commencement of the trial has been pushed back by numerous delays, including Zuma’s application to have the prosecutor, Downer, removed.

Zuma faces corruption, fraud, theft and racketeering charges. He is alleged to have taken bribes from French arms-manufacturer Thales.

Jacob Zuma is attempting to prosecute Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Zuma’s failed appeals

South Africans amused by Zuma’s latest failure

Social media users weighed in on Zuma’s latest failure, with some saying he needed to give up while others questioned how he always had money for legal fees.

@MduduziQwabe2 said:

“The man is relentless, yoh.”

@IanPric54853387 asked:

“Does Zuma ever pay these costs?”

@FireyFastFreddy stated:

“He will keep on trying until he drops dead. Watch this space, folks.”

@KwazaUnathi asked:

“How can he afford all these lawyers?”

@MinnaarBradly stated:

“Just wasting money at this stage.”

@fortune_mu5009 questioned:

“How does JZ manage to pay these huge legal fees? This legal battle has been going on for years. It must run into the millions. I would love to know, wouldn't you?

@power_trut7795 added:

“So, we can conclude that he's on a losing streak? Win or lose, his lawyers are coining it.”

Julius Malema claims Zuma owes legal fees

In a related article, Julius Malema claimed that Zuma also owed his party legal fees.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader wanted the MK Party head to pay back the money.

Briefly News reported that Malema threatened to attach Nkandla if Zuma didn't pay.

