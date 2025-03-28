Mpiyakhe Fanyana Limba was appointed as the new Treasurer-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party

Limba fills the void that was created after Dr Thanti Mthanti resigned from the post in January 2025

South Africans joked about how there was always some hiring and firing going on at the party

Jacob Zuma appointed Mpiyakhe Limba as the new Treasurer-General, the fourth person to hold the post within a year. Image: @MKParty_InfoGuy/ TheGoodBrigade

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party finally has a new Treasurer-General in the form of Mpiyakhe Fanyana Limba.

Limba, the former treasurer of the party in Gauteng, fills the void left behind after the resignation of Dr Thanti Mthanti in January 2025. Limba now becomes the fourth Treasurer-General of the party in under one year.

Jacob Zuma appoints Limba as Treasurer-General

In an official post on X, the party noted that party leader Jacob Zuma had full faith in Limba.

“The president has expressed faith and confidence in commander Limba to execute this task with diligence and a revolutionary conscience, guided by the uMkhonto weSizwe party constitution, its values and principles,” the statement read.

Limba will take up the post with immediate effect. You can view the party’s statement below.

MK Party appoints fourth Treasurer-General in under a year

The MK Party has made headlines over the number of Treasure-Generals it has had. Before Limba, Dr Mthanti held the post for one and a half months. He resigned, citing personal commitments.

Mthanti's resignation also came less than five months after he was named as a member of the party's National High Command.

Before Dr Mthanti, Menzi Magubane held the post for less than five months. Before that, Danisa Zulu held the post, but she was relieved of her duties by Zuma in June 2024.

Zulu received a letter asking her to hand over to her replacement on 1 July 2024.

"Owing to the need to use our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the treasury-general functions with immediate effect. I will soon engage you regarding a new role you can play,” Zuma said in the letter.

South Africans joked how it was Jacob Zuma who decided who would be hired and fired within the MK Party. Image: Darren Stewart

South Africans amused by MK Party’s appointment

The latest appointment has left social media users amused, as they noted that there were always hirings and firings within Zuma’s party.

Salongok Mkulu said:

“He changes them like he changes his underwear 🤣.”

Mulavhe Manaha stated:

“There is always a position in the MKP.”

Mthokozisi Trotsky added:

“A one-man conference. He appoints and removes like it's like a firm.”

Pogiso Grootman Matlala joked:

“There are lots of appointments and disappointments in the MKP.”

Stoan Liabara said:

“He will be fired within a month. MK Party is a joke.”

Anthony Barker added:

“Another clown. Like a merry-go-round at a circus.”

MK Party Treasurer-General resigns

Briefly News reported in January 2025 that the MK Party's purse handler, Dr Mthanti, resigned from the party.

The party posted a statement announcing his resignation less than two months after he was appointed.

South Africans roasted the party on social media, with some noting that the leadership was in constant flux.

