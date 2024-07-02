uMkhonto weSizwe President, Jacob Zuma, has appointed Menzi Magubane as the party's new Treasurer-General

Magubane replaced Danisa Zulu, who was requested to hand her responsibilities to the new TG on 1 July 2024

The changes in the Treasurer-General's office came after Arthur Zwane resigned as the party's Secretary-General

MKP leader Jacob Zuma has appointed Menzi Magubane as the party’s new Treasurer-General. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images.

MK Party President Jacob Zuma has appointed Menzi Magubane as the party's new Treasurer-General.

MKP's Danisa Zulu removed from TG position

According to The Citizen, Magubane replaced Danisa Zulu, who was removed from the position on 1 July 2024. Zuma reportedly told Zulu, via a letter, to hand over her duties to a new Treasurer-General:

“Owing to the need to use our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the treasury-general functions with immediate effect. I will soon engage you regarding a new role you can play.”

The changes in the TG office came after Arthur Zwane resigned as Secretary-General. A post by @MDNnewss revealed that Dr Sifiso Maseko replaced Zwane:

Mzansi weighs in

Netizens were surprised by the swift changes, and some questioned whether Zuma made decisions without consulting other organisation leadership members.

@terrencedaygun1 said:

“This party is a red flag - but it was expected in principle that I have a problem with a party that’s owned by an individual.”

@MalomeErnest wondered:

“Hai Kona, this is how Zuma wanted to run ANC”

@nomandima14 asked:

“So wonke umuntu ku [everyone in] MK is okay with one person having this much control over them? Ngena wena, phuma [in, out] anytime.”

@Mzifaku added:

“Leadership is changed based on the mood of the President. No consultation with members.”

@sikhumbuzo53

“This party doesn't elect; it appoints ”

