Former MK Party leader Jabulani Khumalo's attempt to be sworn in as Parliament blocked an MK Party MP, as his name wasn't on the official membership list

Parliament declined his request for travel arrangements and access to the precinct, advising him to resolve issues with party signatory Sihle Ngubane

Social media users mocked Khumalo's situation, finding humour in his failed effort

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Former MK Party leader and founder Jabulani Khumalo's recent attempt to be sworn in as an MK Party MP has been snubbed by Parliament. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Parliament firmly resisted former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) leader Jabulani Khumalo's recent attempt to be sworn in as the Party's MP.

Khumalo had submitted a written request to Parliament, seeking assistance with logistical arrangements for his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.

However, his efforts were swiftly rebuffed when it was revealed that his name does not appear on the official parliamentary membership list.

Parliament said no to Khumalo

A statement from Parliament confirmed that no arrangements would be made for Khumalo's travel to Cape Town for the swearing-in ceremony.

Furthermore, he would not be granted access to the parliamentary precinct.

Khumalo's name was at the top of the Party's list of members heading to the National Assembly.

However, the statement advised Khumalo to address any issues he has with the designated party signatory, Sihle Ngubane.

"Access to the parliamentary precinct will also not be granted. You may raise any issues you have in this regard with the designated party signatory, Mr. Sihle Ngubane."

South Africans were left in stitches

The news of Khumalo's failed attempt to be sworn in has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many netizens finding humour in the situation.

@tshepo_maphepha commented:

"I will never understand why people force to serve the people who don't want them ."

@llutladi added:

"A lesson to people like Jabulani Khumalo: Be careful of people who cheer you for the wrong reasons. They won't be there when you're down and out."

@Malakoaneelvis, poked fun at Khumalo's dilemma, saying:

"This guy is going through emotional damage. What 'logistical assistance'? He needs counseling ASAP,."

Meanwhile, @jazi_cee jokingly said:

"Fosta njengoMzekezeke doesn't even come close to what this clown is doing!"

MKP MPs, including Andile Mngxitama and John Hlophe, were sworn into Parliament

Briefly News yesterday reported that the MKP's members of Parliament were sworn in as Members of Parliament in Cape Town.

The Party initially resisted sitting in Parliament, but President Jacob Zuma announced that the Party would go to Parliament.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama, former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, and Duduzile Zuma were among the MPs sworn in.

Source: Briefly News