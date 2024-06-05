The MK Party's co-founder and former leader, Jabulani Khumalo, will allegedly be in Parliament as the party's MP

Khumalo's name was on the top of the list of members of the party who will be heading to the National Assembly

South Africans were anxious to know what would happen during the continued battle between Khumalo and Jacob Zuma

Jabulani Khumalo is reportedly heading to Parliament. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Jabulani Khumalo, co-founder of the Mkhonto WeSizwe party, could serve as a member of the National Assembly.

Jabulani Khumalo on top of MKP list

According to @goolammv, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the names of the political party's members of Parliament. Goolam shared images of the members from different parties, including the Mkhonto WeSizwe.

Jabulani Khumalo is allegedly at the top of the MK Party's list of Members of Parliament, followed by Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at number 16, Nhlamulo Ndlela at number 22 and Des Van Rooyen among others. View the list here:

South Africans discuss the incoming government

Netizens talked about the government and the country, which will be introduced in two weeks.

Tebogo Koma said:

"These are by far the most contested elections in SA. These are trying times for South Africa. A DA-ANC coalition might be good," he said.

Zilulekile Zikingqina said:

"His Excellency Jabulani Khumalo is going to Parliament."

ThinkTank joked:

"He will be the chief whip of the MK in Parliament."

Ramoloma said:

"They'll withdraw him after taking an oath."

Sgoda said:

"Papa Penny's name is not on the list. I'm sure he's already regretting leaving the ANC to join the MK. As for Jimmy Manyi and Carl Niehaus, that's a good lesson."

Jabulani Khumalo's security was attacked after court appearance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that MK Party supporters pelleted Khumalo's security detail's car with objects, and he crashed into a motorist trying to get away.

MKP supporters allegedly attacked Khumalo's security guards, and in an attempt to get away, the security personnel hit a stationary car.

