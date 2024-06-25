The former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi kodwa explained why he was sworn in as a member of Parliament

The ANC MP was arrested and charged after he faced allegations of bribery claims, which forced him to resign as minister

South Africans roasted him and had a lot of questions about his decision and his explanations, and many opposed him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Zizi Kodwa did not answer questions about his swearing-in. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE—Zizi Kodwa, the former Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, was sworn in on 25 June as an MP for the African National Congress.

Zizi Kodwa was sworn in

Kodwa was sworn in despite recently resigning as the Sports, Arts, and Culture minister. His resignation followed his arrest, during which he faced charges of receiving bribes from computer company EOH.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Eyewitness News' X tweet on @ewnreporter, Zizi explained why he was sworn in as an MP. He replied that the African National Congress would answer that question. View the tweet here:

South Africans rail Zizi Kodwa

Netizens were not impressed with Kodwa's explanation for returning to Parliament despite resigning as a minister.

Not a Peace Officer said:

"This is a career politician. Outside politics there's no life, hence the ANC forces to have him in Parliament."

Mama Hluri asked:

"But why did he resign in the first place? Did the party ask him to resign or was it on the basis of one's integrity and waiting for the courts to decide on the matter? This is confusing!"

Zola Nhlangulela said:

"Now you see why Zuma calls it the ANC of Ramaphosa. It's these inconsistencies that dropped its support to 40%."

SnowBlind said:

"ANC is arrogant, and they don't learn from their previous election results. They are showing a middle finger to those 40% who voted for them. This party will never change."

Chipiyankandla said:

"Zizi Kodwa has no shame agreeing to be sworn in. The ANC is in this mess because of people like him. We mustn't be tested. 2027 and 2029 are just around the corner."

Zizi Kodwa and co-accused receive bail after arrest

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused were released on bail.

Zizi was arrested after he faced charges of corruption relating to allegedly receiving bribes from IT company EOH.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News