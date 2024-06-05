The Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa, was given bail of R30,000 after he was arrested

Kpdwa, alongside co-accused former CEO of EOH Jehan Mackay, appeared after they were arrested for corrupt dealing

They had initially asked for a lesser price but settled with the R§=K with some bail conditions

Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused are out. Images: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI – Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused have been granted bail.

Kodwa given bail

According to @ewnupdates, Kodwa, arrested earlier and accused of getting bribes from EOH, was given R30,000 bail, even though he and his co-accused Jehn Mackay had initially asked for R25,000. The judge presiding over the case said that the accused were not flight risks and managed to prove they were candidates for bail.

She also clarified that there was a disagreement between the two parties as to how much bail it should give them. She said both are to pay R30,000 bail. View the video here:

Judge tells them their duties

She told the applicants of their responsibilities before the court session began.

"You have a duty to disclose a record of your previous convictions, a record of your pending cases where you were released on bail, and a record of any protection order that was granted by the court pertaining to the Domestic Violence Act or Protection from Harassment act. If you wilfully mislead this court or refuse to provide that information, when convicted for failure to disclose that information, you will be sentenced to a fine of R80,000 or two years imprisonment," she said.

Zizi Kodwa arrested

