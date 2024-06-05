Zizi Kodwa has dismissed reports that he surrendered to the police and will appear in court despite allegations of corruption from the State Capture Commission

Sources claim he was charged with a R1.7 million bribe but released on bail, which Kodwa denies

The National Prosecuting Authority has also denied investigating him

Zizi Kodwa has dismissed reports that he surrendered to the police and will appear in court, despite allegations of corruption. Images: Frennie Shivambu and David Rogers/Getty Images.

Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa has dismissed reports that he surrendered himself to the police this morning and is scheduled to appear in court.

He was allegedly implicated in the State Capture Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, investigating allegations of widespread corruption and misconduct in South Africa.

Kodwa denies arrest allegations

The minister denied the allegations and noted that he knew nothing about a court appearance.

"I don't know what you are talking about, I am home as we speak."I don't have such an item on my diary tomorrow."

However, according to Zimoja, sources close to the Minister alleged that he handed himself over to the Sandton Police Station, where he was charged with corruption related to the R1.7 million alleged bribe.

"He went to the police station with his lawyer, and I believe he was released on bail. He will appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crime Court tomorrow."

Corruption and arrest allegations

Kodwa has been reportedly arrested before he was set to appear in court.

See the video posted below:

He is allegedly facing allegations of corruption after reportedly accepting a bribe of over R1.5 million.

South Africans reacted to the news and remarked that more ministers accused of corruption must be arrested.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate has denied investigating corruption allegations against Kodwa.

DA Members happy with Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa's arrest

Kodwa is set to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni today, facing allegations of corruption totalling R1.7 million.

This development has sparked happiness among members of the Democratic Alliance (DA), who have long awaited official action against Kodwa.

