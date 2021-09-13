Former Springbok coach of four years Peter de Villiers has been named a mayoral candidate for Drakenstein Municipality

De Villiers was named as the Good party's candidate by party leader Patricia de Lille on Sunday, 12 September

This is De Villiers' political break after he was well-known in the sporting world for years, especially between 2008 to 2011

Ex-Springbok coach Peter de Villiers was named by Good Party's leader Patricia de Lille as a Mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein local municipality. De Lille revealed De Villiers on Sunday while naming the party's mayoral candidates.

The candidates are for the local government elections in November. De Lille has also made promises to municipalities to accelerate service delivery. The Good party's manifesto was unveiled at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Former rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been named the Good party's mayoral candidate for Drakenstein Municipality. Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP and Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

De Villiers coached the national rugby team for four years and out of 48 matches, the Bokke won 30 under his leadership.

According to IOL, while speaking about De Villiers, De Lille stated that he has been a leader his whole life. She went on to say that De Villiers knows how to work under pressure and in a team. She explained that he knows how to both motivate and manage people well.

EWN confirmed that De Villiers had been named a mayoral candidate and that he is expected to contest in Drakenstein City.

