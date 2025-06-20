Makhadzi has announced that she will be releasing the music video for her new single Kota To

The star shared a sneak preview of the visuals, announcing that it features Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla

The ladies received rave reviews from fans who are counting down the days until the visuals are released

'Skeem Saam' star Lesego Marakalla is in Makhadzi's music video. Image: Lesego_marakalla

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi shares visuals for Kota To

The award-winning musician Makhadzi took to Instagram to announce that she has dropped the visuals for Kota To. The song, which features Mr Diego, was released a week ago on Friday, 13 June 2025, on YouTube and major streaming platforms.

The music video features the gorgeous Lesego Marakalla, and it will be released on Monday, 30 June.

'Skeem Saam' star Lesego Marakalla will be on Makhadzi's music video for 'Kota To'. Image: Lesego_marakalla

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Makhadzi said:

"When script meets visuals, you see a movie in a music video. I am really excited for this master piece video. We are going to celebrate my birthday by watching the best music video of 2025," she hyped.

"The music video featured our beautiful, talented actress from Skeem Saam, @lesego_marakalla. Let’s count down khadzinators."

The actress gave Makhadzi her flowers, saying she was sweet and very professional to work with.

"I enjoyed working with you. You're so sweet and professional."

What SA has to say about Makhadzi's video

Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Luis Munana said:

"Artist of the year indeed with no doubt."

Seja Ruth gushed:

"Win in everything, babe."

Sfiso Sam asked:

"Cast Rachel on Kings of Joburg next time."

Mufha Masters predicted:

"Grammy award is on its way screenshot this message. You will tell me later. You are exceptionally well."

Vha Hangwele laughed:

"Who knew casting Rachel on a music video would be so cool?"

Kat Lookl said:

"Yaaas, Queen. We are waiting in anticipation."

Kemmy Mwolongana said:

"This song is hot Makhadzi and Dr Diego eish."

Makhadzi posts pic with Master KG

The musician posted a photo of herself and Master KG in Zimbabwe. The star had a performance in the country and proceeded to post a photo on Tuesday, 3 June.

She captioned the photo: "I got a chance to take pictures with celebrities this weekend."

In 2024, the singer said Master KG is her soulmate: "I met him before he became famous and rich. When I met him, he was just someone trying to make it. We were trying to make it together

"When I say 'soulmate, I don't mean we are together or not together. It's just that he's always protective of me. If I move on, he becomes jealous and ensures that I don't continue with that relationship."

Makhadzi flaunts R80K LV bag

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi caused a stir online after sharing a stylish photo on 15 June, with her designer Louis Vuitton handbag stealing the spotlight

The post sparked thousands of reactions, with fans admiring her fashion sense and unapologetic approach to luxury living

She flaunted the coveted Petite Boite Chapeau — a round LV sling bag valued at over R80,000 at several authorised outlets

Source: Briefly News