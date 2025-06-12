Skeem Saam just got messier after it was shared why Rachel Kunutu returned home

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on social media that Rachel is now a drug mule

Many netizens were stunned by this revelation as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers react to Rachel Kunutu's real reason behind her return to Turfloop. Image: @lesego_marakalla, supplied (SABC)

Source: UGC

Yoh, Skeem Saam is not giving its viewers time to catch a break from their never-ending plot twists. Recently, netizens got to learn why their fan-favourite character Rachel Kunutu decided to return home from overseas.

Is Rachel Kunutu a drug mule?

Social media has been buzzing since the dramatic return of Rachel Kunutu during the episode that aired on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Kunutu is now a drug mule who returned home to Turfloop, Limpopo, with a large quantity of drugs in her stomach.

This revelation sparked a heated debate among viewers, with some saying they weren't surprised by this plot twist, while others wished she had come back as a doctor and proved her enemies wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Rachel Kunutu being a drug mule

Shortly after the revelation about Kunutu's return went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Mathobelasbongs said:

"Honestly, I can’t say I’m surprised."

@Almighty_Mpoza commented:

"They missed the plot on that one!"

@__LelloM replied:

"The Fendi scarf and Gucci made it obvious, it’s Rachel after all lmao!"

@FearlessExplora mentioned:

"What a dramatic return."

@LimpopoDaddy responded:

"Rachel was never about that poverty, but she was never about school either so that's what happens."

@ntshonono_03 stated:

"That's Rachel for you, there's always drama when she's around."

@iwillfetchu wrote:

"Mxm was expecting her to be a doctor so she could spit into her enemies' faces."

@BahlakoanaRTau shared:

"Being A drug mule is small. I was expecting worse!"

Rachel Kunutu is back with a bang on 'Skeem Saam.' Image: @skeemsaam13

Source: UGC

This is why Rachel Kunutu returned to Skeem Saam

As Rachel Kunutu made her return, many netizens were curious about the reason behind Lesego Marakalla's coming back to reprise her character.

In May 2025, actress Lesego Marakalla explained the reason behind her return to Skeem Saam. She had also mentioned that she was just 18 years old when she first played her role, and that the opportunity to play Rachel on the SABC1 soapie changed her life financially, as she was a single mother raising her child.

"I was able to help my mom financially, and I was able to improve my life,"

Marakalla also said:

“It’s not only about me, but also about my supporters who appreciate my craft. They’ve been asking me when I’ll be returning to Skeem Saam, and I’m happy to say they’ll see me back on screen as Rachel very soon."

SA raves as Skeem Saam drama pulls millions of viewers

In more Skeem Saam stories, Briefly News also reported that the hit SABC 1 telenovela has managed to pull millions of viewers, and it is all thanks to the drama between Mapitsi and Tbose.

The storyline surrounding Mapitsi (Mogau Motlhatswi) and Tbose Maputla (Hungani Ndlovu) has captivated millions of viewers, and the numbers are expected to rise. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X (Formerly Twitter) that last week's figures had increased. Leading up to Friday's much-anticipated episode, the figures soared into the millions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News