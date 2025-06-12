South African influencer Lasizwe Dambuza's hidden past was unveiled on social media

An online user posted the reality TV star's old high school report card, which showed his poor results

Many netizens were stunned by this revelation as they flooded the comment section with mixed reactions

Lasizwe's high school report card went viral.

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, social media police never leave any stone unturned when they are digging into one's life. South African influencer Lasizwe Dambuza fell victim as a netizen dug up his unimpressive past life.

Recently, an online user @Compaqllow embarrassed Lasizwe by posting the star's high school report card, which showed his poor marks on X (formerly Twitter). The report card was shared after Dambuza announced his Awkward Date episode with Ugandan Journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala.

The netizen further mocked the influencer for achieving 16% in Life Orientation and remarked that people should not expect Lasizwe to possess common sense or humanity, considering he had failed this subject in high school.

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to Lasizwe's report card

Shortly after netizens mocked Lasizwe's high school results, many social media users flooded the comment section with reactions to the report card and the motive behind the post.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Zulu_Loveletter said:

"Y'all stay being weird. Just don’t watch. Lasizwe is not the ambassador for gay rights. He doesn’t owe y'all nothing."

@Iam_Wynona questioned:

"Haibo. Where did y’all dig this?"

@Normanbooz wrote:

"He can't even point to South Africa on a world map with that 21% in geography."

@JasonKhumalo3rd asked:

"What does one intend to do with their life with these type of subject choices?"

@nonitheotiginal wrote:

"Ai uze nenye."

@meaghandmacc responded:

"Hope you eventually realise how weird this is and why you’d even do something like this. Yeah, no. And Shem ene he is successful in his own right with that 16%. Whatever you’re trying to do is just weird, dawg. Hope you see yourself."

@_BabyKM replied:

"That 16% doesn't matter, what matters is that he made it in life."

Fans reacted to Lasizwe's poor school results.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo turned down Lasizwe

While his past high school report marks were leaked on social media, Lasizwe was also previously turned down by Sizwe Dhlomo in June 2025 after he invited him to be featured on Awkward Dates; however, their exchange quickly became rather shady.

Lasizwe then suggested visiting a shooting range, but the presenter was still uninterested.

"Lol! It’s dangerous to just go to a shooting range. Here’s what I’ll do for you: Come to Kaya. Don’t bring cameras, but you can shadow me for a full week. I’ll give you a breakdown of how to move in the game. That’s if you’ll find that kind of info useful. Your choice," he responded.

Lasizwe then hit back with a cryptic post and said:

"I said 'Let's shoot' and you said, 'Shadow me'. Kodwa ke okay Sizzzzz, let's see what direction this takes. I'm breezing. I laugh a lot, but I clock everything."

Asavela stunned Lasizwe on their date

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza was visibly shocked when actress Asavela Mqokiyana opened a Carling Black Label bottle with her mouth and did it in seconds.

The personality hosted the former Isibaya actress in the latest Awkward Dates episode, and his reaction was priceless. Her move received cheers online, from men and women alike, and peeps could not get over her authenticity.

