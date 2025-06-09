South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo had a lot to say about Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula

The Kaya 959 radio host reacted to the two politicians looking all cosy and happy together in a viral picture

Many netizens also flooded the comment section of the star's post and reacted to the picture of Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula

Sizwe Dhlomo had something to say about Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula's picture. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

One thing about Sizwe Dhlomo is that he never holds back or minces any words; he confidently says whatever it is he wants to say at that given time, and recently, the Kaya 959 had a lot to say about the "relationship" between Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula.

Dhlomo, who recently declined an invite to be featured on Lasizwe's Awkward Dates YouTube show, reposted a picture of Malema and Mbalula looking all cosy and happy together on his X (formerly Twitter) page. Sizwe also reacted to the photo and wrote:

"It's like that now?"

Netizens react to the picture of the two politicians

Shortly after Sizwe Dhlomo reshared the picture on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the image. Here's what they had to say:

@ShazieMidb said:

"Still, feels like the first time we met that I kissed and I told u I love you, we still, run around like teenagers even though we're grown and married with kids, we still talk on the phone for hours when im away and he still, writes letters and send me flowers every other day..."

@MaloyiIsaac wrote:

"Pain going straight via N3 dinangwe to some rondavels."

@maluleke_rodger responded:

"We know you know something we don't know but you don't have to show it at our faces."

@sphe_praise32 replied:

"Malema is the incoming President after CR17. EFF is forming a partnership with the ANC."

@Its_Lifestyle7 commented:

"Relationship status: it's complicated...with the ANC elective conference looming, one with an ambition to be President of ANC and the other President of South Africa...who will be willing to be led by the other?"

Sizwe Dhlomo reposted Malema and Mbalula's picture. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo's past interviews

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has had interviews in the past, as he appeared on Podcast and Chill in 2022. The interview trended after Sizwe claimed that he had more money than most rappers while working at YFM.

Sizwe Dhlomo's latest interview was in 2024, where he spoke to L-Tido. In the interview, he opened up about the disagreement he had with Unathi Nkayi in 2021 when he accused her of verbal abuse.

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's support for Cassper Nyovest

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest's overconfidence got him in trouble on social media, again, and the trolls have been feasting on him since. Sizwe Dhlomo chimed in on the buzz about Cassper Nyovest's hot take during his interview.

Cassper Nyovest's latest interview with L-Tido is the trending topic, and social media won't let Mufasa catch a break for all that he said. The Doc Shebeleza rapper is being called out by netizens for boasting about his success. He is also being criticised for calling other rappers "small boys."

