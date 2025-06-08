Lasizwe Dambuza interacted with a fan who requested to see Sizwe Dhlomo appear on awkward dates with Lasizwe

Sizwe Dhlomo promptly interacted with Lasizwe Dambuza, who used social media to invite him to the show

People shared their thoughts on Sizwe Dhlomo's response to Lasizwe Dambuza, and many were impressed by his diplomacy

Lasizwe Dambuza made it known that he wanted to have Sizwe Dhlomo on his show. Awkward dates with Lasizwe have been on a meteoric rise, and one of his latest high-profile guests was 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

A friend who has been enjoying Lasizwe's YouTube show shared their bright ideas to invite Sizwe Dhlomo. Lasizwe eagerly hopped onto their idea and asked Sizwe directly on X.

Lasizwe Dambuza invites Sizwe Dhlomo

In a post on X, Lasizwe agreed with a fan that having Sizwe on his show would be a treat, so he asked the man himself. Sizwe Dhlomo soon responded, and he said he doesn't do interviews. Sizwe complimented Lasziwe's YouTube series, saying it is a good show. Sizwe added that he would be happy to go on an awkward day if he had something to promote one day. He encouraged Lasziwe to keep going:

Sizwe Dhlomo's past interviews

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has had interviews in the past, as he appeared on Podcast and Chill in 2022. The interview trended after Sizwe claimed that he had more money than most rappers while working at YFM.

Sizwe Dhlomo's latest interview was in 2024, where he spoke to L-Tido. In the interview, he opened up about the disagreement he had with Unathi Nkayi in 2021 when he accused her of verbal abuse.

SA applauds Sizwe Dhlomo's polite decline

Many people thought that Sizwe Dhlomo's refusal to appear on Lasizwe's show was well done. Others pointed out that Sizwe appeared on interviews by Podcast and Chill and L-Tido's podcast.

@TalentNyonie said:

"I know a diplomatic dismissal when I see one."

@soso_spayi wrote:

"What did you promote at Podcast and Chill and on L-Tido's podcast?"

@mohlotswane commented:

"False, you were on L-Tido's podcast not so long ago💁🏿"

@Hlulaniiii added:

"Lol, but you went to L-Tido podcast though. Awkward Dates with Lasizwe is not more of an interview compared to L-Tido podcast."

@maluleke_rodger called out Sizwe:

"You are selective wena, when you go to McG is that not an interview?"

@Melusi_Mokone was amused:

"The paragraph is screaming 'HELL NO.'"

@RabeNgege joked:

"An Al-generated polite way to reject a person's proposal without making them feel bad."

