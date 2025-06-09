Lasizwe Responds to Sizwe Dhlomo's Shade After Declining 'Awkward Dates' Invitation: "I'm Breezing"
- YouTuber Lasizwe was left disappointed after Sizwe Dhlomo declined his invitation to join him on Awkward Dates
- After declining, Lasizwe suggested that they visit a shooting range, but the radio presenter made another lesser suggestion
- Mzansi had varying opinions about this interaction, calling Sizwe Dhlomo weird for shading Lasizwe
Sizwe Dhlomo's polite decline to Lasizwe Dambuza's invitation quickly turned into a weird exchange between the two, and Mzansi is picking sides.
Lasziwe asks Sizwe Dhlomo on Awkward Dates
It all started when South African comedian Lasizwe invited Sizwe Dhlomo to his popular YouTube show Awkward Dates. However, the Kaya 959 host politely declined, saying he might reconsider should he have anything to promote on the show.
Awakward Dates is a show about Lasizwe going on a date with celebrities, and they exchange laughs over a good meal. The catch is that it has to be super awkward. On the show, Lasizwe went on a date with the likes of Anele Mdoda, Julius Malema, Vusi Nova and even his own sister Khanyi Mbau.
On the last date, he was joined by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi after naming her one of his dream dates.
Determined to have Sizwe on his channel, Lasizwe suggested that they visit a shooting range. However, the radio presenter was still uninterested.
Lasizwe hits back at Sizwe Dhlomo
Dhlomo was not feeling the idea of going to a shooting range with Sizwe, so he suggested that he join him on Kaya 959. However, the mere suggestion of shadowing him threw Lasizwe and many people off.
"Lol! It’s dangerous to just go to a shooting range. Here’s what I’ll do for you, come to Kaya. Don’t bring cameras, but you can shadow me for a full week. I’ll give you a breakdown of how to move in the game. That’s if you’ll find that kind of info useful. Your choice," he responded.
Lasizwe was dismissive of Dhlomo's subtle and shady response, saying he might laugh a lot, but that he is also observant. Check out the X post below:
SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo inviting Lasizwe to Kaya 959
Lasizwe's response left many people confused about whether he is taking him up on the offer or not. Here are the reactions below:
@tlhonolo_ asked:
"Anyone care to explain to me he's gonna go to Kaya or not?"
@reallifeplaya0 said:
"Does Sizwe think that he’s a celebrity?"
@mpofana_phiwe observed:
"I kind of found his response weird. It's giving "you're beneath me, but you can tag along."
@lucstheg said:
"Thank you, Lasizwe. You good bro, and you will experience stuff as you go. All you wanted was a date or shooting range. Big bro took it to mentorship, he could’ve respectfully declined it."
@Fabthatolous said:
"Eish wish Siz would be open for cameras for this one, but I get him. Go there and absorb."
@JackMcfalland replied:
“'Shadow me' is weird. But you should have clocked the energy in the first tweet."
@StorytellerJobe advised:
"Don’t go there. Let this one go, he must not disrespected you like this."
Sizwe shows support to Cassper
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Cassper Nyovest's utterances during his interview with L-Tido.
The Doc Shebeleza rapper is being called out by netizens for boasting about his success. He is also being criticised for calling other rappers "small boys."
