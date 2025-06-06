Musician Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, shared his perspective on the ongoing Amapiano vs Hip Hop debate

On Thursday, 5 June 2025, Sizwe Alakine took to X and shared his takeaways from each genre

Netizens weighed in on Sizwe Alakine's comment, with a few encouraging him to do both genres

Sizwe Alakine broke his silence on the Amapiano and Hip Hop debate.

Musician Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, has weighed in on the Amapiano vs hip hop debate. The artist has released music under both genres and rebranded to his current moniker, Sizwe Alakine, after switching to Piano.

Sizwe Alakine shares his thoughts on Amapiano and Hip Hop

The unending debate about the two genres was given a new lease of life when Hip Hop producer and wheel spinner DJ Speedsta poked fun at Amapiano DJs following an incident with Kelvin Momo during an event held on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

On Thursday, 5 June 2025, Sizwe Alakine took to his official account and shared the lessons he learnt from both Amapiano and Hip Hop. He ended the post with a disclaimer stating that he wasn’t endorsing one genre over the other. The post read:

“Hip Hop taught me competition. But Piano taught me collaboration. This Tweet isn’t about Hip Hop. Or Piano.”

Netizens react to Sizwe Alakine's Amapiano vs Hip Hop reflection

In the comments, several netizens took jabs at Reason for leaving Hip Hop, with some suggesting that his opinion was a response to Cassper Nyovest’s comments about A-Reece during a recent L-Tido Podcast interview. Others asked Sizwe Alakine follow-up questions regarding his experience in both genres.

Here are some of the comments:

@PoleloMota39131 said:

“I still believe moving from hip hop to piano is a downgrade. This comment is not about hip hop and piano.”

@Aemoworld asked:

“How about the money or the process of making the records, which one have you enjoyed more? This deserves a doccie, you know. It's a very interesting topic.”

@BetweenyouI responded:

“Just say you quit instead of justifying your lack of heart.”

@Brother_718 highlighted:

“I honestly thought you couldn’t speak any African language when you were still in hip hop.”

@Ghosty_SA advised:

“Do it, both King, you're too good at it. Please consider doing a remix for ‘Azania’, that track is crazy, it needs other rappers to say their piece. Not just any rapper, though.”

@SAFootyFanatic said:

"Lol. I feel this is off the back of that Cassper Nyovest comment about A-Reece, or I'm just capping."

Sizwe Alakine weighed in on the Amapiano and Hip Hop debate. Image: reasonhd

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne serve couple goals

Meanwhile, Sizwe Alakine and his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne have been serving couple goals since that incident on the Piano Pulse Podcast.

Briefly News reported that Reason and Gigi Lamayne made waves at the 27th SA Style Awards with matching red carpet looks.

Their picture-perfect photos have gained thousands of comments and reactions since they dropped online.

While others gave their look for the night a nod, others took a swipe at their relationship, stating that something was "off" about it.

