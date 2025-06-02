DJ Speedsta mocked Amapiano wheel spinners following a moment involving Kelvin Momo on Sunday 1 June 2025

DJ Speedsta took to X on Sunday 1 June 2025 and doubled down on his comments from 2017 regarding Amapiano DJs

Netizens expressed mixed opinions with some agreeing with him while others clapped back and argued that he was bitter

Popular radio host and hip-hop producer DJ Speedsta topped social media trending charts after he poked fun at Amapiano DJs.

Amapiano is the hottest genre in Mzansi right now, and any form of disrespect directed at it is bound to stir emotions.

DJ Speedsta mocks Amapiano DJs

Former Metro FM host DJ Speedsta recently stirred the pot by taking shots at Amapiano DJs, suggesting their sets are repetitive and uninspired. Taking to his X account on Sunday, 1 June 2025, the 5FM host posted:

“Not hate my darling, just facts. 😅 It’s even worse now! They play “I’m goinnnggg hommmmeeeee” 7 times. 😂💀tjrrrrrr 🤦🏽‍♂️”

His post came shortly after the Caramel Sundaes event held at Casalinga in Muldersdrift on Sunday, 1 June 2025, where Amapiano DJ and producer Kelvin Momo received a loud and warm welcome from the crowd while DJ Speedsta was on stage. In a clip shared online, DJ Speedsta is shown playing Keri Hilson’s Knock You Down when the crowd erupts in cheers as Ntsako hitmaker Kelvin Momo steps on stage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on DJ Speedsta's comments

In the comments, netizens suggested that DJ Speedsta’s comments came from a place of bitterness and argued that he was playing outdated music when Momo made his way on stage. Others echoed DJ Speedsta’s sentiments about the repetitive nature of Amapiano sets.

Here are some of the comments:

@NOKOSEKOKOTLA argued:

“I think you’re supposed to criticise the DJs and not the genre. Momo came and showed you flames whilst you were still playing. Tyla is where she is because of Amapiano, your fake Hip Hop can’t even put you on the African map. Africa doesn’t value you, Amapiano is valued internationally!”

@Zamo_stunna agreed:

“Facts, bro, I think Piano DJs are lazy, they all have the same set. I love Amapiano when someone else is playing that particular song, but ukuthi I'm just going to play ipiano, it's insane. I'd rather play Gqom.”

@HarvWulf asked:

“You’re playing ‘Knock You Down’ in 2025? Look yourself in the mirror and ask, “Am I a good DJ?” Because a good DJ introduces people to NEW MUSIC.”

@KAARUJA1 said;

“If you said some hateful things about piano 7 years ago and you're still saying hateful stuff 7 years later, then you have problems. Piano has taken guys out from kasi and the streets, piano has given us global superstars, guys tour now something that hip hop couldn’t do. Nah, bro.”

@Beyselle_:

“They’re cooking you, but you’re right. One night out and you’ll have like 3 different DJs playing the same songs.”

DJ Speedsta takes aim at Cassper Nyovest

Meanwhile, DJ Speedsta is known for speaking his mind.

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Speedsta threw shade at Cassper Nyovest.

In an incident from 2023, Speedsta revealed that he thought Cassper was “weak”.

Seeing the post, peeps felt it was a little strange that Speedsta had shared a tweet about Cassper at one in the morning.

In the comments, social media users had their say, and for the most part, they were not on DJ Speedsta's side.

