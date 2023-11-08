DJ Speedsta laid bare the income he received from his gig at Metro FM when he was the presenter of a spin-off show

The radio presenter and hip hop DJ also made mention of the other radio and TV presenting gigs, including YFM and V-Entertainment

He was with Metro FM for five years, and he parted ways with the station because it had taken too much time from his personal life

Hip hop DJ and television presenter DJ Speedsta revealed some jaw-dropping information regarding his salary at Metro FM.

Speedsta lays bare his monthly income

In an interview with rapper and podcaster Zingah, DJ Speedsta candidly revealed the earnings from his time at Metro FM, where he worked alongside LootLove on the show Absolute Hip-Hop.

In the podcast Choppin It With Bhudha T, Speedsta said he earned R10 000 from Metro FM.

“In broadcasting, I never made a lot of money from that...Metro FM I was earning R10K a month, I promise to God, for the weekend show.”

Speedsta compares salaries earned from various shows

The DJ continued by mentioning the other radio and TV presenting gigs, including YFM and V-Entertainment. He said he never earned a lot of money from any of his presenting gigs. DJ Speedsta also added that he would sometimes take extra gigs as a DJ to make ends meet.

“To tell you the truth, I’ve never made a lot of money from the actual broadcasting. I didn't get money at YFM, V-Entertainment and Metro FM, as well as Live FM.”

Speedsta parts ways with Metro FM after 5 years

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Speedsta was with Metro FM for five years, and he parted ways with the station because it had taken too much time from his personal life.

In a lengthy announcement post, the DJ mentioned all the important events he missed with his loved ones because he was overworked. He claimed that he would sometimes miss some Saturday gigs and would work longer hours.

He said he was tired of it all, so he gained the strength to leave.

