DJ Speedsta has made the decision to quit his job at Metro FM after almost half a decade of working at the radio station

The producer shared a statement detailing the reason why he will be walking away from Metro to start a new chapter in his career

Speedsta mentioned losing out on many important family moments such as weddings, birthdays and celebrations all for his job

DJ Speedsta is moving on to something better. The musician has announced that he will be leaving his job at Metro FM after five years of working there. The radio personality co-hosted a show alongside Loot Love and DJ Jawz.

DJ Speedsta has made the decision to quit his job at Metro FM. Image: @speedstabro

Source: Instagram

DJ Speedtsa has always made an effort to support hip hop culture on radio stations for the past few years. The DJ has decided to leave his dream job at Metro FM and support the industry in different ways.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that Speedsta detailed the sacrifices has had to make over the last five years. The radio personality would like to focus a bit more on his personal life and make up for lost time with family members and friends.

The media personality took to Instagram to share the statement that informed his followers about his hard decision. He wrote:

"Today is a sad one for me, but an interesting one. I sacrificed my Saturday nights, sacrificed my gigs, missed plenty of weddings, plenty Saturday nights, missed a lot of time with people who care for me. I told the Lord last year there’s no way I’m doing that any longer and here we are.

"In all honesty, I’m tired!! I’m tired of a lot of things. A story for another day. We out, thank you and goodbye Metro FM family."

Celeb friends came together to show support in the comment section.

Nomzamo Mbatha wrote:

"A fantastic run. Reset. And soar even higher. Here’s to the next chapter."

DJ Zinhle said:

"You did well Speedy, all the best for the future. Miss you loads."

DJ Dimplez commented:

"Shout out Speedy. You definitely put a lot of people on my friend."

Brenda Ngxoli leaves The Queen after 3 years of playing Noma over alleged salary disputes

Another celeb who recently walked away from a gig is Brenda Ngxoli. Briefly News reported that Brenda Ngxoli has made the decision to leave her role on The Queen. The actress has allegedly been unhappy with her pay and failed to negotiate a raise. Fans of the telenovela have expressed their opinions on the move.

Brenda Ngxoli is leaving Ferguson Films production, The Queen. The actress has made the decision to take her talents somewhere where she can be paid accordingly.

ZAlebs reports that Ngloxi made the decision to quit after failing to negotiate a pay raise. Brenda saw it fit to leave rather than stay and accept below below-average salary.

