DJ Speedsta Celebrates Return to Local Hip Hop Charts With 'Pardon My French'

DJ Speedsta couldn't contain his excitement when he made his return to the Mzansi hip-hop chart

The Live AMP presenter's new single Pardon My French featuring LucasRaps charted at number 6 on 5FM's recent local hip-hop charts

The Metro FM presenter took to social media to celebrate making to it to the highly-contested chart

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Speedsta took to social media to celebrate his return to the hip-hop charts. The media personality's new single Pardon My French made it to 5FM latest hip-hop chart with Smash Afrika recently.

The Live AMP presenter worked with LucasRaps and producer Zooci Coke Dope on the banger. The track was at number 6 on Smash Afrika's show.

DJ Speedsta celebrated his return to local hip hop charts with 'Pardon My French'. Image: @speedstabro

Source: Instagram

The excited Metro FM presenter took to Twitter to share his good news with his fans. He decided to celebrate because he has been away from the charts for a long time.

According to SAHipHopMag, Speedsta retweeted a post from 5FM when he celebrated his return to the charts. He wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Been a minute since I smelt the charts. Appreciate the support."

Big Zulu honoured to have worked with ProKid

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu features Mzansi late rapper ProKid in his new project. The Imali Eningi hitmaker has shared that he is proud to have worked with the rap legend before he passed away.

Big Zulu features the Bhampa hitmaker in his new song titled Istradi. The track is part of Zulu's new album Ichwane Lenyoka.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 30 August, Big Zulu shared that his album will be available on all digital music stores on Friday, 3 September. He wrote:

"Nkabi Nation. 3 September liyaphuma Album IChwane Lenyoka. You can now Pre order the album and get track 10 ft Pro-iStradi."

According to TshisaLIVE, Big Zulu and Pro were close friends and got along well. In a recent interview, Big Zulu told the publication he feels blessed to have worked with the legendary lyricist while he was still alive.

He added that it was important to include ProKid in the album because of the role he played in growing the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Source: Briefly.co.za