Big Zulu, honoured, to have worked, with ProKid, features, late rapper, in new album

Big Zulu has shared that he was honoured to have known and worked with late rap legend ProKid when he was still alive

The Imali Eningi hitmaker features ProKid in his new song Istradi which is part of his new 10-track album

The popular KZN-born rapper expressed that him and ProKid were close friends and got along really well

Big Zulu features Mzansi late rapper ProKid in his upcoming project. The Imali Eningi hitmaker has shared that he is proud to have worked with the rap legend before he passed away.

Big Zulu features the Bhampa hitmaker in his new song titled Istradi. The track is part of Zulu's new album Ichwane Lenyoka.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 30 August, Big Zulu shared that his album will be available on all digital music stores on Friday, 3 September. He wrote:

"Nkabi Nation. 3 September liyaphuma Album IChwane Lenyoka. You can now Pre order the album and get track 10 ft Pro-iStradi."

According to TshisaLIVE, Big Zulu and Pro were close friends and got along well. In a recent interview, Big Zulu told the publication that he feels blessed to have a song with ProKid.

He added that it was important to include ProKid in the album because of the role he played in growing the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu's 'Inhlupheko' hits number 1 on iTunes

In other music news, Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu's song Inhlupheko hit Number 1 on iTunes. The rapper only dropped the track on 12 March, 2021. He features singer Mduduzi Ncube.

The star took to Twitter recently to share a screenshot of iTunes where his new single was sitting comfortably at the Number 1 spot. According to the screenshot, his massive hit Imali Eningi was sitting at Number 2. Inkabi captioned his post:

"Nkabi Nation, Inhlupheko is sitting on number 1, Mali Eningi number 2. The biggest songs in SA. Siyabonga kakhulu. Nkabi Records."

The musician also took to Instagram on Tuesday, 23 March and shared that Inhlupheko's music video hit 200 000 views in just three days.

