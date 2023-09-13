DJ Lamiez Holworthy recently got herself a nice-looking new tattoo on her back

The Metro FM radio host shared a video on her Instagram Story of her getting inked in the comfort of her home

The DJ encouraged women to embrace their bodies and not to worry about what others think

DJ Lamiez Holworthy set trends after she flaunted her new tattoo online. Image: @lameiz_holworthy

It is now evident that the Metro FM radio host is a lover of tattoos. DJ Lamiez topped the trends recently after she shared her new and latest art.

DJ Lamiez flaunts her new tattoo

The Metro FM tattooed host got inked just in time for summer as DJ Lamiez showed off her new tattoo in a now-viral video.

According to The South African, DJ Lamiez shared the video on her Instagram Story, and it showed her getting inked in the comfort of her own home.

We are still waiting to see the final look of her latest ink and the meaning behind it, as she always shares the reason behind all her tattoos.

DJ Lamiez encourages women to embrace their bodies

DJ Lamiez recently took to Instagram to address the issue of women being cyberbullied regarding their bodies and how they dress.

The radio host and new boy mom wrote a lengthy paragraph accompanied by snaps of her in a body-hugging summer dress, addressing women to embrace their bodies and not care what bullies say.

Lamiez captioned the pics:

"To all the wonderful women out there, if you've been waiting for a sign to confidently rock those summer dresses, shorts, bikinis, and skirts, regardless of your body shape, thighs, legs, stretch marks, cellulite, or hyperpigmentation, consider this it.

"I'll be honest, there was a moment where I almost let my insecurities and fears take control, but then it struck me: I feel incredible! I both appear and feel fantastic despite these so-called 'imperfections' that society often tries to make us self-conscious about."

See the post below:

Social media users applauded and praised the DJ for addressing this ongoing challenge that women face:

Fezngcobo responded:

"Yaz you and my husband are the reason I now wear shorts, thank you."

Masoeujetty said:

"This lady is a true example of class and style. What I love about her she's always dressed like."

Tokollobaker wrote:

"Absolutely true.You look stunning. You have no idea how many of us you are encouraging right now. O dese blynn and wang' tlatsa."

Nesgirls2 replied:

"You said the truth sometimes we feel ashamed of being ourselves because of other possible people comments funny enough those come from other women a lot.Thank you, love you."

Djhappygalsa said:

"Ohh mama."

Teachermbalie wrote:

"We needed to hear this."

Lamiez celebrates her son's sixth-month birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that Lamiez Holworthy-Morule is celebrating her son, Leano-Laone Zion's sixth month birthday. The popular DJ shared the news with her online community, who gushed at the adorable little boy and wished him well.

She penned a heartfelt message filled with gratitude as she thanked God for the gift of motherhood. Lamiez and her husband, Khuli Chana, announced their pregnancy in late 2022 and welcomed an exact copy of the Motswako rapper.

